Real Madrid stars believe PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe won't be joining the La Liga giants: Reports

Real Madrid players reportedly believe that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe won't arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Foot Mercato (via DeadlineDayLive) reports that the never-ending transfer saga regarding Mbappe heading to Madrid is a non-issue among Carlo Ancelotti's squad. The consensus is that the 25-year-old will not become a Los Merengue player.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout his six-year stay at PSG. He was close to joining the La Liga giants in 2022 but signed a new two-year extension with the Parisians in May of that year.

That deal expires at the end of the season and the Bernabeu has been viewed as his most likely destination should he depart. But, that appears to not be the feeling among Ancelotti's squad.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form for PSG this season, posting 25 goals in 24 games across competitions. This comes after a summer in which he was banished from Luis Enrique's first team after turning down a new extension offer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner insists he hasn't made his mind up regarding his future. He said (via BBC Sport):

"As I said, we've got titles to go after and we've already won one, so that's already done. After that, no, I haven't made up my mind yet. But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] this summer, it doesn't matter what I decide."

Real Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe has intensified following Karim Benzema's departure last summer. But, summer signing Jude Bellingham has come to the fore, bagging 17 goals in 22 games across competitions in an attacking midfield role.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants Kylian Mbappe to stay amid interest from Real Madrid

Nasser Al-Khelaifi labeled Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told Kylian Mbappe that PSG is the best club for him. The Parisian president gave his take on the situation regarding the Frenchman's future (via EuroFoot):

"Sure I want Kylian to stay, that's for sure. He is the best player in the world. The best club for Kylian is Paris. He is at the center of everything."

Mbappe has been at the Parc des Princes since July 2018 when he joined from AS Monaco in a reported €180 million deal. He's won 13 major trophies with the Parisians, including five Ligue 1 titles.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is still yet to win the UEFA Champions League, a trophy many argue will propel him to a Ballon d'Or triumph. Real Madrid are the record holders with 14 to their name.

Mbappe finished third on the Ballon d'Or podium back in October. He finished behind Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Manchester City's Champions League winner Erling Haaland.