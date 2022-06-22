Real Madrid step up efforts to sign £60 million Chelsea-linked star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea target Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City winger has just one year remaining on his contract, which has raised questions over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid could provide stiff competition to Chelsea for the 27-year-old's signature. The Blues are keen to make the England international their statement signing of the summer, according to Sky Sports. Manchester City are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £60 million for the former Liverpool star.

Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the club and has helped them win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four EFL Cups. He has scored ten or more league goals in all of the last five seasons.

The England international scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side last season. Despite his impressive numbers, the forward was left out of City's starting line-up for both legs of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid and for the final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

This has raised questions over his role at Manchester City next season and whether he will be guaranteed a place in Guardiola's starting line-up. The Cityzens could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Los Blancos could be in the market for a winger this summer to replace Gareth Bale, who is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The La Liga champions will also be wary of being heavily dependent on Belgian forward Eden Hazard. The winger was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world prior to his £100 million move to the Spanish giants from Chelsea in 2019.

A combination of injuries and poor form have resulted in him looking like a shadow of his former self. He has scored just 6 goals in 66 appearances for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be keen to sign a top-quality forward after allowing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan. The Belgian will join the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan this summer as per Sky Sports.

Manchester City could prefer selling Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid over Chelsea

Raheem Sterling poses alongside Riyad Mahrez with the Premier League trophy

Chelsea are expected to be provided a massive £200 million transfer budget by their new owner Todd Boehly. Thomas Tuchel's side finished third in the Premier League table last season, nineteen points behind champions Manchester City.

The west London club will therefore be keen to make some statement signings this summer to help close the gap to Pep Guardiola's side. City are therefore likely to be wary of selling Raheem Sterling, arguably one of their best players, to a team that could challenge for the league title next season.

City could therefore prefer to sell Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid over the Blues. As per The Mirror ( via CaughtOffside) the 27-year-old has the desire to play abroad. He is currently at the peak of his powers in terms of his football career and could therefore fancy a move to Los Blancos.

