Real Madrid suffer huge blow as key superstar suffers hip injury during international duty - Reports 

According to Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has picked up a muscular injury while on international duty with Croatia.

Modric was part of the Croatian side that qualified for the last four of the UEFA Nations League with wins over Austria and Denmark.

He continues to turn back the years with impressive performances in the middle of the park and has been vital for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this season.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has incurred a muscular injury at the height of his hip and faces a spell on the sidelines.

It comes as a blow to Los Blancos, who have started the campaign off unbeaten in all competitions, winning all nine of their fixtures thus far.

Modric has played in all nine of those games, finding the net on two occasions whilst providing an assist.

TC @totalcristiano Luka Modric this season:



• Standing ovation at home vs Denmark

• Standing ovation away vs Celtic

• Standing ovation at home vs Betis

• Standing ovation away vs Almeria

• Standing ovation away vs Celta Vigo



The prognosis for the injury is a 10-day spell out of the team but Modric is fortunately expected to be back for the El Clasico meeting with Barcelona on October 16.

Madrid do boast an extensive number of options in midfield with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde for Ancelotti to call on.

Real Madrid look to continue winning start to season against Osasuna

Vinicius Jr and co face Osasuna

Real Madrid next host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2 with yet another victory in their sights.

Ancelotti's men sit top of the La Liga table on 18 points, two ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Modric's absence may be felt for Madrid, although Los Blancos fans will be thankful it is not the El Clasico that the Croatian sits out this weekend.

Real Madrid players will be playing on new turf at the Bernabeu as a new pitch has been laid out at the Bernabeu, per Managing Madrid.

Problems with the grass were visible at the start of the season and new turf was required to deal with the issue.

This should allow the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo to glide across the pitch with more ease as they look to continue their impressive starts to the season.

The Brazilian wingers have provided 19 goal contributions between them so far this campaign and have caused La Liga defenders nightmares.

Meanwhile, talisman Karim Benzema is back in training and is expected to be part of the Madrid side that takes on Osasuna.

The Frenchman has missed Real Madrid's last three fixtures through a muscular injury but is set to return this weekend.

