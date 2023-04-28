Real Madrid suffer massive injury blow as UCL semifinal against Manchester City edges closer - Reports

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric is reportedly set to spend a few weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear.

This is according to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez (via @theMadridZone on Twitter).

"Luka Modric is OUT for two weeks with hamstring tear. @JLSanchez78," the page tweeted on Friday, April 28.

Sanchez's report was followed by Los Blancos releasing a statement on their official website regarding Modric's injury. The statement read:

"Following tests carried out on Luka Modrić by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored."

The news will come as a body blow to Carlo Ancelotti's side less than two weeks before the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal clash. They are scheduled to take on Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9.

Modric has played a vital role for Real Madrid this season, showing no signs of slowing down at 37 years of age. The Croatian great has racked up 44 appearances across competitions, recording six goals and six assists.

Los Blancos have won just four of their seven matches across competitions when he hasn't played this season. Their only defeat in such games interestingly came in the Champions League group stages, with Ancelotti's troops losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Looking at Manchester City and Real Madrid's fixture lists before key UCL first-leg clash

As we approach the final weeks of the season, both Manchester City and Real Madrid have a few important games to get through with limited rest time.

Having beaten Arsenal 4-1 in midweek, City will aim to take further control of the Premier League title race when they visit Fulham on Sunday, April 30. They will then host West Ham United on May 3 and Leeds United on May 6 in the league before meeting Los Blancos in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will host UD Almeria on Saturday, April 29, in La Liga. They remain 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona following their 3-2 defeat to Girnoa in midweek. With seven games to play, their chances of retaining the title look bleak.

Following that clash, the Spanish heavyweights will visit Real Sociedad on May 2 for a league clash before taking on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

