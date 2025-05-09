Real Madrid suffer transfer blow as key target agrees to join European giants - Reports

Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz has agreed to join Bayern Munich, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The German midfielder has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent years, and Los Blancos are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The LaLiga giants are preparing for life after Luka Modric, whose contract expires at the end of this season. The Croatian midfielder will turn 40 in September this year and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.
Real Madrid have identified Wirtz as a possible successor for Modric. The German midfielder has registered 16 goals and 14 assists from 53 games across competitions this season for Bayer Leverkusen. He is under contract until 2027, but could be on the move this summer.
However, it now appears that Bayern Munich could pour water on Los Blancos' plans. The Bavarians are willing to offer as much as €100 million for the 22-year-old at the end of this season. To make matters worse for the LaLiga giants, Wirtz is reportedly ready to join the Bundesliga champions.
If a move to the Allianz Arena fails to materialize this summer, the German is even willing to wait until 2026, when he will enter the final year of his deal. The developments will be a huge blow for Real Madrid's plans, and they could now be forced to turn to alternate targets.
Real Madrid close to securing the services of Xabi Alonso: Reports
Xabi Alonso is close to taking charge of Real Madrid this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has been outstanding since arriving at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.
Last season, Alonso helped the German side win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal by going the entire league season unbeaten. His efforts have already convinced the LaLiga giants, who are set to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti after a difficult season.
The Italian manager has struggled to get the best out of the squad this season and is expected to be on his way. Ancelotti is likely to take charge of the Brazil national team, and Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure Alonso as his replacement.
Speaking recently, the Spanish manager confirmed that he will leave the BayArena at the end of this season.
“It’s time to confirm these will be my final games at Bayer,” said Alonso.
Bayer Leverkusen are already looking for Xabi Alonso's replacement at the moment.