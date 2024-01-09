Real Madrid superstar could be forced to leave club if Kylian Mbappe joins from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior could reportedly be forced to depart the Santiago Bernabeu if Kylian Mbappe ends up joining the club in the summer.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Spanish giants could be forced to part ways with their Brazilian jewel if their dream move for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward goes through.

Kylian Mbappe's links to Real Madrid are no secret. The PSG superstar is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. The move looks destined to happen this time but it would have a big repercussion on one Los Blancos star - Vinicius Junior.

As per Foot Mercato, citing Spanish TV Chiringuito de Jugones, the Brazilian could find himself bidding farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu when the PSG star arrives in the summer. The story highlights that this could possibly occur because of two factors.

The first factor is from a financial point of view. On a financial level, Kylian Mbappe's arrival is expected to be expensive in terms of salary and signing bonus. Hence, Real Madrid could need to part ways with one of their top assets to make up for the spending.

Secondly, it is believed that both players are unlikely to feature in the team without stepping on each other's toes. This, coupled with the potential arrival of Endrick and the presence of other attackers in the squad, would create a serious problem.

Vinicius won't be short of options as almost every club in Europe would like to have him in their ranks. His departure would also fetch Los Blancos a huge chunk of money, with his current market value standing at €150 million, as per Transfermarkt.

What would it cost Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe?

With the player already in the final year of his contract with PSG and set to become a free agent at the end of the season, Real Madrid wouldn't need to pay a transfer fee to the Parisians if they sign him in the summer.

However, they will still need to cough out some significant chunk of money to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Marca, the La Liga giants are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe an attractive €26 million salary and a massive €130m bonus for signing with them.

The Frenchman continues to impress with his performances. So far this season, he's made 24 appearances for Les Parisiens across all competitions, recording 25 goals and three assists.