Real Madrid superstar could leave if PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe joins the club – Reports

Vinicius Jr. could reportedly secure a move away if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe ends up joining Real Madrid in the future.

Los Blancos have long been in pursuit of Mbappe, who tried to force a move away from PSG earlier this summer. They were rumored to sign the player for over €200 million, but a deal failed to materialise in the end.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, loaned in in Joselu from RCD Espanyol and recall Brahim Diaz from his two-year loan spell at AC Milan to add offensive cover. They are, however, still linked with a move for the Frenchman, who is in the final year of his current contract.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Vinicius is thought to be confused about his club's interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He is of the opinion that the former AS Monaco player will emerge as a competitor on the left flank and hamper his Ballon d'Or dream soon.

Furthermore, the Brazilian attacker is said to be less than impressed with the PSG player's lack of desire to move to Santiago Bernabeu in the past. He is also aware that the French forward's potential arrival could give rise to certain problems in Los Blancos' locker room.

While Vinicius is keen to build a legacy and help his team win silverware, he could force a way out should Mbappe join Real Madrid in the future. He could pop up on PSG's radar as a replacement, as per reports.

So far, the Flamengo academy graduate has registered 61 goals and 64 assists in 231 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe backed to stay at club amid reported links with Real Madrid

Earlier this month, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that Kylian Mbappe will stay at his club next season. He told Polish outlet Meczyki:

"He is our player. We are happy to have him and we will continue to have him next season. He loves this club and is a fantastic player. He's the best player in the world. We are very happy!"

Mbappe, 24, has established himself as an indispensable part of the Ligue 1 giants since his arrival in 2017. He has guided his current team to 13 trophies, including a whopping five Ligue 1 titles in the process.

So far, the Real Madrid target has scored 220 goals and provided 98 assists in 267 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.