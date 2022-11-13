Real Madrid superstar has one condition before signing new contract - Reports 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos wants to know if he will be a regular starter before signing a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per SPORT.

Kroos, 32, has been at Real Madrid for eight years and, in that time, has become a Los Blancos legend.

The German has made 383 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 87 assists.

Kroos has won the Champions League five times, the La Liga title on three occasions, and the Supercopa de Espana three times.

Kroos has made 18 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The German has started 16 appearances and it would appear that he still has a big role to play for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

However, everything does come to an end, which may be the case for Kroos' time at the Bernabeu, given that Los Blancos are rebuilding their midfield.

French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have been signed over the past two summers.

Meanwhile, Federico Valverde has emerged as a top candidate to be Real Madrid's midfield maestro for years to come.

Hence, Kroos has reservations about signing a new deal because he wants confirmation that he will be a regular starter.

His current deal with Madrid expires next summer, and it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will accept Kroos' demands.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid

Bellingham has shone for Dortmund

The race to sign Dortmund teenager Bellingham is on, and it consists of top European sides, including Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The English midfielder is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park next summer with so much interest in his services.

Bellingham, 19, has been a revelation for BvB, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

The former Birmingham City midfielder became the youngest captain to ever score in a Champions League match when he netted in Dortmund's 4-1 win over Sevilla on 5 October.

433 @433 If you were Bellingham, which club would you play for next season? 🧐 If you were Bellingham, which club would you play for next season? 🧐🔁 https://t.co/bN8Jv8BPE1

If Real Madrid are to pursue the teenager next summer, it would appear that they are the side most enticing to Bellingham.

The English midfielder's entourage have reportedly confirmed that the player wants to join Ancelotti's side.

He views a move to the Bernabeu as one that will allow him to become a top star in a midfield boasting Tchouameni, Camavinga, and Luka Modric.

That, of course, may not consist of Kroos given his contract situation, and a move for Bellingham may be as the German's direct replacement.

Dortmund are reportedly demanding €150 million for Bellingham

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes