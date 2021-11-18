Real Madrid superstar in talks with PSG over unexpected transfer - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is reportedly weighing up a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle), Casemiro is open to moving to the Parc des Princes and has opened talks with the club. The report also states that the Brazilian first approached PSG's representatives nearly five months ago. However, Real Madrid are said to have no intention of trading the Brazilian.

The French giants already boast a star-studded line-up with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos in their ranks. However, one element of their line-up that has come under criticism in recent times is their midfield.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye started the season brightly for PSG, but are slowly beginning to fade off now. It's also worth noting that Herrera and Gueye are both on the wrong side of 30 and will need replacing soon.

Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira has not impressed enough while Marco Verratti has been riddled with injury issues. Verratti has played just seven matches for PSG this term in which he has aggregated only 526 minutes.

With summer arrival Georginio Wijnaldum also yet to fully acclimatize to life in France, Casemiro has emerged as an option for the Parisians. The 29-year-old, however, still has four years left on his current Real Madrid contract. This will make his purchase especially difficult for PSG.

PSG target Casemiro has been brilliant for Real Madrid over the years

While he is not the most attractive midfielder to watch, Casemiro is a hustler with incredible efficiency on and off the ball. The Real Madrid midfielder has been pivotal in the club's success since arriving from Sao Paulo in 2013.

Casemiro played 25 times for Los Blancos in his maiden season and won the UEFA Champions League, but was loaned out to Porto for the 2014-15 campaign. He then returned as an improved player, having taken massive strides in his development.

Casemiro then combined with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to form one of the most potent midfield trios in modern football. The 29-year-old played a vital role in Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat, playing 32 matches in the competition between 2016 and 2018.

Casemiro has also added a host of other titles to his CV during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian's domestic trophy haul includes two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and two Supercopas. Casemiro has also collected multiple continental honors, including three Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.

Edited by Diptanil Roy