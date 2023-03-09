Real Madrid superstar told he'll only be offered new contract if he retires from international football: Reports 

Real Madrid will only offer Luka Modric a contract extension if he hangs up his boots for Croatia, Spanish outlet TPortal has claimed.

Luka Modric has cemented his place as a Real Madrid legend since his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. The Croatia icon has featured in 470 games for Los Blancos in all competitions since his transfer, scoring 37 times and claiming 76 assists. His performances have helped the club to five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Modric, 37, sees his current contract expire in June 2023. Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, multiple sources claimed that the Whites were happy to offer Modric a one-year extension. Spanish outlet TPortal, however, has reported a change of plans.

Never forget when Zinedine Zidane assisted Luka Modric for this GOLAZO in Real Madrid training

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid have given Modric an ultimatum. He has been asked to end his international career with Croatia to get another one-year extension in the Spanish capital. An official contract will only be presented after Modric agrees to retire.

As per TPortal, leaders in Madrid took the decision upon witnessing a stark dip in Modric’s energy levels after the 2022 World Cup, where he led Croatia to a third-place finish. Modric has started 10 games for Madrid in all competitions since January, providing three assists. Out of those 10 matches, he has only played till the final whistle twice.

Modric is widely regarded as the best player in Croatian football history. He led the club to a historic second-place finish in the 2018 World Cup before helping them clinch the third spot in Qatar last December. With the 2024 European Championship qualifiers set to begin in March, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s retirement could be a big blow for Croatia.

Eden Hazard has no intention of leaving Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid splurged a whopping €100 million fee to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Belgian superstar was not in shape when he joined the training, which discouraged then-manager Zinedine Zidane from using him right away. He also suffered some nasty injuries in his debut season, which kept him from finding his footing.

The story has remained pretty much unchanged since. Eden Hazard may not be injured anymore but Carlo Ancelotti still does not see him as a regular. Due to his lack of playing time, many reports have linked Hazard with a summer exit. Renowned US-based outlet The Athletic, however, has claimed that Hazard has no intention of leaving.

Eden Hazard intends to stay at Real Madrid until his contract runs out in 2024.



(Source:



The Belgian reportedly earns over €450,000-a-week.

According to The Athletic’s report, Hazard intends to see out his €450,000-a-week contract, which expires in June 2024. The player is reportedly hopeful that he can still turn his fortunes around in the Spanish capital.

Hazard has so far played 73 games for Real Madrid since joining, scoring only seven times in all competitions.

