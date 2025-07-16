Real Madrid superstar unwilling to leave club despite interest from Premier League: Reports

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is reportedly unwilling to leave the club amid interest from Premier League sides. The 24-year-old, who joined Los Blancos from his boyhood club Santos in 2019, has been linked with an exit from the Spanish capital, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly showing interest.

Rodrygo’s lack of game time has persisted even under new manager Xabi Alonso. He only started Madrid’s opening game in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup and was mostly an unused substitute until their semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Amid his continuous lack of playing time, a recent report from BBC journalist Sami Mokbel claimed that Rodrygo’s representatives had given Arsenal positive feedback regarding a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer. However, as per the latest development from Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Xtra), the Brazil international is not considering leaving Real Madrid even though the club will allow him to make his own decision.

Throughout last season, Rodrygo logged 3,452 minutes in 54 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid. While rumors of an exit persist, no club has yet made a concrete offer, raising the possibility that he will remain at the club next season.

Journalist explains why European clubs have ‘massive fear’ in making an approach for Real Madrid star despite potential availability

The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has claimed that Chelsea and other European giants are reluctant to make a move for Real Madrid fringe player Rodrygo this summer. While Arsenal are believed to be leading the chase, Chelsea have also interest, with Liverpool the latest club to enter the race.

Speaking on the London Is Blue Podcast, Law stated that European heavyweights are hesitant to approach Rodrygo due to his hefty wage demands. The Santos graduate is reportedly earning around £10 million ($13m) annually and is believed to be demanding even higher wages to facilitate a transfer. Matt Law said (via GOAL):

"The Rodrygo thing I never really saw as a goer. He is on huge wages and wants even bigger wages to move. I think there's a massive fear among European clubs of committing to the sort of money it would take to sign Rodrygo. Because if it goes wrong... we've talked about Chelsea being able to sell well as their wages are at a certain level. If it goes wrong with Rodrygo, you're stuck with an enormous problem. Chelsea already have a problem in [Raheem] Sterling this summer. It doesn't really fit with what Chelsea have been doing well and Chelsea have had success with to go and sign Rodrygo. I don't see Rodrygo [signing], and I never have."

Rodrygo is contracted with Real Madrid until 2028, and his current market value is €90 million as per Transfermarkt.

