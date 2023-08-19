Real Madrid in talks with 4 strikers as Kylian Mbappe plans to stay at PSG this season - Reports

Real Madrid's long-term pursuit of Kylian Mbappe has officially fallen flat, with his reintegration into Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) first team being confirmed by the French club. Consequently, Los Blancos are planning to shift their focus to other promising targets this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is yet to sign a high-profile forward to fill in the void left by Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad in the Middle East. The Spanish giants have sanctioned the return of academy graduate Joselu from Espanyol on a loan transfer. But the 33-year-old forward is widely believed to be just a stopgap signing.

With Kylian Mbappe staying put at PSG, Real Madrid have identified four players to target in lieu of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. They are looking at the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, and Jonathan David to carry the striking responsibilities at Santiago Bernabeu (source: El Nacional).

Martinez's stellar record at Inter Milan has attracted the attention of several suitors from Europe. The Argentinian forward netted 28 goals and assisted 11 more in 57 games across competitions last term.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, could be a more feasible option for Real Madrid with the forward open to a move away from Turin, as reported by Football.London. He registered 14 goals in 42 games across competitions for Juventus last season.

However, Los Merengues' primary backup to Kylian Mbappe is Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani. The forward has been linked with a transfer to almost every European giant under the sun following a 23-goal season in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid came very close to signing Kylian Mbappe last season

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has always been a fan of Mbappe was on the verge of welcoming the French prodigy to the Spanish capital last summer.

PSG's firm stance of holding onto their talisman at all costs did little to dissuade Los Blancos from chasing their dream signing.

Madrid submitted an astronomical fee of €200m (source: The Guardian) for Kylian Mbappe's signature in the summer of 2021. The Parisians rejected the offer, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi assuring fans that the Frenchman would be continuing with their club.

With his last contract expiring in the summer of 2022, Kylian Mbappe came very close to signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the attacking starlet chose to extend his contract with PSG, signing a massive deal until 2024.