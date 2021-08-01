Real Madrid target Ajax prodigy to bolster their defense for next season - Reports

Real Madrid have identified 23-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as a possible new arrival to bolster their defense for next season.

According to Spanish outlet El Got Digital (via the 4th Official), Real Madrid are using Big Data to identify a replacement for the outgoing Raphael Varane which has led them to identify Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as a potential player who can replace the Manchester United-bound Varane.

According to the aforementioned source, Martinez received 88% compatibility rate, which was the highest amongst all the other targets Real Madrid had in mind. However, Los Blancos will have to pay a substantial fee for a player who is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Dutch Eredivise.

Lisandro Martinez has been capped thrice by Argentina and represented Ajax 41 times last season. Signing the 23-year-old defender could be shrewd business for Real Madrid as they will get a talented young defender who is only going to improve in the future.

Lisandro Martinez could be an excellent ball-playing defender for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old Argentine has a 88.5% pass completion rate in the Eredivise. Martinez could be a long-term signing who can cover for the likes of Nacho and Eder Militao come next season.

Back to businessss. 🤙🏻👊🏻 Happy to be with the team again. #PreSeason 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/UxoQxJCe0y — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) July 26, 2021

Real Madrid will need defensive reinforcement sooner or later

The summer transfer window has not gone according to Real Madrid's plans at the moment. Los Blancos have lost club captain Sergio Ramos to PSG and Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer.

These departures have left Real Madrid with a weakened defense, gradually made stronger by the arrival of David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. However, Alaba is not an out-and-out centre-back. So Real Madrid will need to sign another central defender soon.

Lisandro Martinez would be an ideal candidate for the role. The 23-year-old Argentinian is well accustomed to a top European league and also possesses experience of playing in the Champions League.

Currently, Los Blancos possess the likes of Nacho, Militao and a young Jesus Vallejo as the main defensive options available to Carlo Ancelotti.

As things stand, Lisandro Martinez has two years remaining on his Ajax contract and is currently valued at €23 million by Transfermarkt.

Ajax have offered Lisandro Martinez a contract renewal. Marc Overmars told @ADnl today that the club had offered him a renewal two months ago and "there have been several talks" since then. Lisandro's current contract ends in 2023. [Via: @ESPNArgentina] pic.twitter.com/je5YGd7k8M — Toto (@tototweeted) July 29, 2021

