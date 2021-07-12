Real Madrid target Bayern Munich superstar as a potential alternative to Kylian Mbappé - Reports

Real Madrid are targeting Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski as a potential alternative to main transfer target Kylian Mbappé, according to Spanish outlet AS (Bavarian Football Works).

However, Real Madrid's interest in Lewandowski depends on the availability of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Polish forward is Los Blancos' third choice option going into the transfer window.

Kylian Mbappé is currently having just one year remaining on his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Despite that, PSG are unwilling to let their star forward leave for Madrid, whom they consider their direct Champions League rivals.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, is a different story. Borussia Dortmund have slapped a huge €175 million price tag on Haaland, which will keep Real Madrid at bay. Furthermore, Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are also keen on the 20-year-old Norwegian.

With both youngsters having astronomical price tags, Real Madrid could shift their attention to Robert Lewandowski. The 32-year-old is ready to leave the Allianz Arena this summer in pursuit of a new challenge.

Lewandowski would also cost Real Madrid far less compared to Mbappe and Haaland. However, Bayern Munich have no intentions of letting their star forward go at the moment.

Real Madrid need new attacking reinforcement going into next season

Real Madrid are in dire need of strengthening their frontline for next season. Los Blancos are still relying on an aging Karim Benzema for goals with little to no assistance from the likes of Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid previously tried to address their attacking problems by signing the likes of Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic for big money. However, the pair have failed to live up to their lofty expectations and are now seen as sellable players in order to balance the books.

Signing Robert Lewandowski could be a short-term fix to a long-term problem at Madrid. Due to his age, Lewandowski would arrive at a comparatively cheaper price and would not take much time to adapt to La Liga. Despite him being 32 years old, Lewandowski netted 48 goals for Bayern Munich last season.

