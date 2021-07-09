Real Madrid tracking Spain's Euro 2020 star - Reports

Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar after his impressive performances at Euro 2020.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims Real Madrid have kept an eye on Euro 2020's best performers and have identified Ferran Torres as a potential signing.

Torres scored two goals and provided an assist as Spain reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

The Real Madrid target finished the 2020-21 season strongly with Manchester City as well. He scored 13 goals and provided three assists for Pep Guardiola's side last season.

The report claims that along with the 21-year-old Torres, Real Madrid have also taken note of some other top Euro 2020 performers, including England's Raheem Sterling. Torres' Spain team-mate Dani Olmo is also on Real Madrid's radar.

Hoy estoy más orgulloso que nunca de formar parte de este gran grupo, EQUIPAZO ❤💛❤ #ITAESP #Esp #Eurocopa2021 pic.twitter.com/OmO5iGsWac — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) July 6, 2021

Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City blocked Real Madrid target Ferran Torres' Olympic selection

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

At 21 years of age, Torres was eligible to be selected for Spain's Tokyo Olympics 2020 squad as well. However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola blocked both Torres and Rodri's selection.

Speaking to TV3 (via Mundo Deportivo), Guardiola said:

“I think that a competition in the summer is enough. Messi went to the Olympics (in 2008) because he had neither the World Cup nor the Copa America. Ferran Torres and Rodri could have gone to the Games and they are not going, but they have already gone to the Eurocup. It's too much. They must reject it. We pay them very well and they serve the club.

"Going to the Euro is very good for them, they are doing very well. You don't know how happy I am for Luis Enrique. He deserves everything and more. He is the great winner of this team with his courage and decision making.

"They are coming out of this very well but we will start training now and they are still in the European Championship. Calendars are lively today. Before you went to Andorra or Holland. Last year we played the first official match without a previous friendly. And came to play tournaments and competitions.

"And who pays the players are the clubs, who must protect their assets. If Ferran and Rodri hadn't gone to the European Championship, they would have gone to the Games.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will allow Torres to leave if Real Madrid come knocking. But until and unless the English giants add a forward to their ranks, a move for Torres looks highly unlikely.

💠 Pep Guardiola: "At the prices [quoted] we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception.



"We have Gabriel [Jesus] and Ferran [Torres]..."#fpl #gw1 #mcfc #Kane — Colm Hayes (@ColmVHayes) July 7, 2021

