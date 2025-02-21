Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Al-Ahli plan €350m offer for Los Blancos ace, club suffer Juanlu Sanchez blow, and more - February 21, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 23, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-1 win over Manchester City in midweek in the Champions League playoffs second leg.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli are ready to break the bank to secure the services of a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have received a blow in their efforts to sign Juanlu Sanchez this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 21, 2025.

Al-Ahli plan €350m offer for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

Al-Ahli are planning a world record offer for Vinicius Junior, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian is among the finest players in the world at the moment, and has registered 16 goals and 12 assists from 32 games this season for Real Madrid.

Although Kylian Mbappe has stolen the limelight in recent games, Vinicius' stock remains high. He narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or 2024, before lifting FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year Award in December.

Saudi clubs are long-term admirers of the Los Blancos man, and are ready to prize him away this year. Al-Ahli are reportedly planning to turn the LaLiga giants' head with a €350m offer for the 24-year-old this summer.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia reportedly tried to sign Vinicius Junior last year as well, but their approach was turned down by Real Madrid. The LaLiga giants have long maintained that the player's suitors will have to trigger his €1bn release clause if they want to sign him.

Real Madrid suffer Juanlu Sanchez blow

Juanlu Sanchez

Sevilla are planning to tie Juanlu Sanchez down to a new deal, according to AS. The Spaniard is apparently a target for Real Madrid, who are in the market for a new right-back this summer.

The LaLiga giants want a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30 and out with an ACL injury. His deputy, Lucas Vazquez, is also out of contract at the end of this season.

Los Blancos reportedly have their eyes on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for the position. The Englishman's contract expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid want to sign him on a Bosman move, but the Reds remain determined to tie him down to an extension. The situation has prompted the Spanish champions to seek alternatives and they have zeroed in on Juanlu Sanchez.

The Spaniard's contract expires in 2026, but Sevilla are already working to extend his stay until 2029. Talks between the two parties are ongoing, with the new deal likely to increase his release clause from €20m to €40m.

Los Blancos not working on Jesus Fortea renewal

Jesus Fortea

Real Madrid will only sit down with Jesus Fortea to address his future in the summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. Recent reports have suggested that the young full-back, who is yet to break into the senior team, is unhappy at the club.

His contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. However, Los Blancos are in no hurry, and will only assess his future at the end of the season.

