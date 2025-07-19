Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing €80m Rodrygo offer, Los Blancos want Chelsea ace, and more - July 19, 2025

Real Madrid have been quite active in the transfer market this summer, and have already added multiple fresh faces to their squad. However, Los Blancos are working to further improve Xabi Alonso's roster before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are eager to take a Chelsea midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 19, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing €80m Rodrygo Goes offer

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are working on an €80m offer for Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners are working diligently to improve their squad before the start of the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta recently secured the services of Noni Madueke from Chelsea, but remains on the hunt for further reinforcements to his attack. Rodrygo has emerged as an option for the job.

The Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain at the moment. Rodrygo lost prominence in the final weeks of the previous season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso has only compounded his woes. The Spanish manager used the 24-year-old sparingly at the FIFA Club World Cup, handing him just three appearances, including a solitary start.

Rodrygo is understandably frustrated by the situation and Arsenal are ready to offer him a chance to secure regular football. Real Madrid apparently want €100m to let the Brazilian leave, but the Gunners are planning to tempt them with a €80 offer. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester City are reportedly in the race as well.

Real Madrid want Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are ready to offload three first team stars to fund a €130m move for Enzo Fernandez, according to Fichajes. The Argentine midfielder has seen his stock skyrocket after helping Chelsea win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player and are eager to see him at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The LaLiga giants are planning for a fresh start under Xabi Alonso, who wants a new midfielder in his roster.

With Luka Modric gone, and Dani Ceballos' future also uncertain, Real Madrid are apparently ready to grant Alonso's wish. Fernandez has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, but Chelsea supposedly want at least €130m to let him go. Los Blancos are hoping to raise €150m by offloading Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia this summer.

AC Milan and Juventus want Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez

AC Milan and Juventus are ready to take Lucas Vazquez to Serie A this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The veteran Spaniard has left Real Madrid this month following the expiry of his contract.

Vazquez registered two goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions last season. The LaLiga duo believe he still has a lot of football to offer and are willing to bet on him this summer.

AC Milan and Juventus are both looking for a new right-back at the moment, and Vazquez suits their requirement. However, the Rossoneri are showing the most interest in the 34-year-old at the moment.

