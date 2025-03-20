Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing Los Blancos ace, club receive Enzo Fernandez boost, and more - March 20, 2025

Real Madrid have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the semifinals of the Copa del Rey this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in LaLiga and remain alive in the title race.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on a Los Blancos starlet. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have received a boost in their efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 20, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Arsenal are planning to move for Arda Guler this summer, according to Relevo (via CaughtOffside). The Turkish midfielder has struggled for chances at Real Madrid this season and his future remains uncertain.

Guler has registered 30 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and setting up five more. However, only 10 of them have been starts. The report suggests that he has a frosty relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager is apparently unimpressed by the 20-year-old's defensive contributions and doesn't trust him completely. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation and are planning to take advantage.

It is quite likely that Ancelotti will remain Real Madrid's manager beyond this summer, which raises questions about Guler's future. Los Blancos could be open to the youngster's exit this summer, either on loan or in a permanent deal. The Gunners have previously used a similar strategy to secure the services of Martin Odegaard and could look to repeat the trick this year.

Real Madrid receive Enzo Fernandez boost

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea will listen to offers for Enzo Fernandez this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Argentine is on Real Madrid's radar as they look to revamp the midfield this summer.

Luka Modric is in the final lap of his career and his contract expires at the end of the season. The Croatian will turn 40 in September and needs to be replaced soon.

Fernandez has emerged as an option for the job, and it looks like he could be available this year. Chelsea are planning further reinforcements this summer after another disappointing campaign.

The Argentine has blown hot and cold since arriving from Benfica in January 2023. The Blues have now run out of patience with the 24-year-old and Los Blancos could lap him up for a fair fee this year.

Dean Huijsen opens up on Los Blancos interest

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen says he is honored by interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish defender has been in superb form for Bournemouth this season and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The LaLiga champions are planning defensive reinforcements amid Eder Militao's prolonged injury woes. Huijsen has apparently been identified as an option to shore up the backline.

Speaking recently, as cited by Relevo (via CaughtOffside), Huijsen named Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos as his idol.

“It’s an honor when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me. It’s special for sure,” Huijsen said.

He continued:

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best centre-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”

The 19-year-old is also wanted at Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

