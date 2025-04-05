Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Los Blancos target, Chelsea want Endrick, and more - April 5, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (April 5) for their upcoming LaLiga fixture. Carlo Ancelotti's team are trailing league leaders Barcelona by three points after 29 games this season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have set their sights on a Premier League defender also wanted by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in Endrick.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 5, 2025.

Bayern Munich eyeing Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Dean Huijsen, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Spanish defender has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season and is apparently wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Real Madrid have focused on talented young footballers of late, and Huijsen fits the bill. However, interest from the Bavarians could ruin their plans.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Falk said the Bundesliga giants are eyeing the 19-year-old as a possible replacement for Dayot Upamecano.

“FC Bayern are currently in negotiations with Dayot Upamecano over a new contract. There are still a few details to be clarified, including whether Upamecano will again have an exit clause (the current sum is €120m),” Falk wrote.

He continued:

“Bayern would like to keep Upamecano, who is currently injured. However, the club is also looking for alternatives. Eric Dier, for example, is set to receive a new contract until 2026 in the near future. But new defenders are also being monitored."

He concluded:

“Dean Huijsen (19) from Bournemouth is on the list. The central defender has a contract until 2030, but is said to have a release clause of €60m for the summer. Real Madrid are also interested.”

Huijsen has registered 28 appearances this season for the Cherries, including 23 starts.

Chelsea want Endrick

Endrick is wanted in the Premier League

Chelsea are planning to prise Endrick away this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Blues offered €70m for the Brazilian, but it was turned down by Real Madrid.

Endrick has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering seven goals from 29 games for Los Blancos. However, only five of them have been starts.

The 18-year-old has yet to start a game in LaLiga, and has racked up just 562 minutes of first-team football in 2024-25. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, and Chelsea are trying to prise him away.

However, Real Madrid consider Endrick an integral part of their plans for the future. The player is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Spanish champions have no desire to let him go.

Real Madrid working on Antonio Rudiger renewal

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have initiated talks to tie Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal, according to journalist Kerry Hau (via Madrid Universal). The German defender's contract expires in the summer of 2026, and he is apparently being eyed by clubs from the Middle East.

Rudiger has been a key figure at the back for Carlo Ancelotti this season. He has appeared 43 times across competitions, starting all but four games.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are planning to offer him a new deal. The extension could be for two or three years, and both parties are apparently looking to reach an agreement soon.

