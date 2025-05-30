Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea eyeing Los Blancos ace, Serie A duo want Endrick, and more - May 30, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14. The LaLiga giants have already handed the keys of the first team squad to Xabi Alonso.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have set their sights on a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, two Serie A giants are considering a move for Endrick this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 30, 2025.
Chelsea eyeing Rodrygo
Chelsea are planning a move for Rodrygo this summer, according to Diario AS (via CaughtOffside). The Brazilian forward remains linked with an exit from Real Madrid at the moment.
Rodrygo was once indispensable to Los Blancos' plans, but all of that seems to be in the past. The 24-year-old believes his importance in the team has diminished following Kylian Mbappe's arrival last year.
While Rodrygo has amassed 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions, it is believed that the LaLiga giants could let him go for €100m. Despite his recent struggles, the Brazilian's stock remains high, with Arsenal also eyeing him with interest.
Chelsea have now entered the race and are ready to initiate talks with the player's entourage regarding a move. Rodrygo could be enticed by the chance to move to Stamford Bridge, as it would allow him to operate in his preferred left-forward role. Real Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way if the Blues match their valuation, although a final decision in the matter is likely to be taken by Xabi Alonso.
Juventus and AC Milan want Endrick
Juventus and AC Milan are ready to take Endrick to Serie A, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian youngster struggled for game time at Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season, registering seven goals and one assist from 37 games.
Only eight of them were starts, adding to speculation regarding his future. The Serie A duo are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise the 18-year-old away.
The LaLiga giants hold Endrick in high regard and have yet to make a decision regarding the matter. They want Xabi Alonso to assess the situation before taking any steps. Los Blancos could either send him out on loan or sell 50% of his rights and include a buy-back clause in his deal.
Real Madrid reach Trent Alexander-Arnold agreement with Liverpool
Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the expiry of his contract, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez (via Madrid Universal). The English right-back's deal expires at the end of the next month, and Los Blancos are all set to sign him for free this summer.
However, with the FIFA Club World Cup set to begin on June 14 and Dani Carvajal yet to regain full fitness, the LaLiga giants are keen to sign him a little ahead of schedule. They have managed to convince the Reds to let the 26-year-old leave before his contract expires. Real Madrid will cover Trent Alexander-Arnold's salary for June, while Liverpool will receive compensation for the player's early release.