Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo key to Los Blancos’ Kylian Mbappe pursuit, Uruguayan midfielder set to sign contract extension, and more - 24th August 2021

The Real Madrid bandwagon was brought to an abrupt halt over the weekend by Levante. Los Blancos, who were flying high after starting the season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Alaves, were given a harsh reality check.

Carlo Ancelotti watched his side fight back to earn a point against Levante as the teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Real Madrid owed a lot to a brace from Vinicius Junior but might be hoping for more assistance from the transfer market in the coming days.

Real Madrid continue to pursue Kylian Mbappe, but their plans could hinge on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Los Blancos are also set to tie down a star midfielder to a new deal, while a French legend has asked Mbappe to stay in Paris as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 24 August 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo key to Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Cristiano Ronaldo could play a part in Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe could hinge on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to AS. Los Blancos are eager to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. But Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to let Mbappe leave, even though he is not ready to sign an extension. However, Ronaldo's availability could tilt the tide in favor of the La Liga giants.

The Portuguese winger recently requested to be put on the bench for Juventus' game against Udinese as he contemplates his next move. The Portuguese is open to leaving Turin and that could turn PSG’s head.

The Ligue 1 giants reportedly dream of unleashing an attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, which almost guarantees them trophies. With the Portuguese available, the French giants could be tempted to allow Mbappe to leave, especially since Real Madrid are willing to pay a hefty amount for his services.

Real Madrid will make a new attempt for Kylian Mbappé so much so that Paris Saint-Germain would be thinking of Cristiano Ronaldo to replace him.



[@diarioas]

PSG’s initial plan was to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for free next summer if Mbappe continues to stall his contract and departs as a free agent. However, recent developments could see the sequence of moves materialize this month itself.

Uruguayan midfielder set to sign contract extension

Federico Valverde (right) is all set to extend his Real Madrid contract

Federico Valverde is all set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, according to Managing Madrid via AS. The Uruguayan midfielder will reportedly extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027. Valverde is currently tied to Los Blancos until the summer of 2025, so there was no urgency for the La Liga giants to offer him an extension.

Fede Valverde set to sign contract extension with Real Madrid -report

However, Real Madrid want to reward the player for his rapid rise, as he is now behind only Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the midfield pecking order. The 23-year-old is highly rated by Los Blancos and is expected to play an important part this season.

Thierry Henry wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris

Thierry Henry wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Thierry Henry hopes Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking to Amazon, as relayed by AS, the Frenchman lavished praise on his countryman, who is wanted by Real Madrid this summer.

“Like I often say, with an exceptional player we are always looking for the little things wrong. I hope that he will stay at PSG, I hope that he will be good and we will see after for what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things,” said Henry.

