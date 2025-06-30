Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan eyeing LaLiga ace, Vinicius set to stay, and more - June 30, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 tie against Juventus at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, July 1. The LaLiga giants arrive at the game on an unbeaten run in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan are ready to rekindle their interest in a LaLiga star. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior has decided to extend his stay with Los Blancos.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 30, 2025.
Inter Milan eyeing Arda Guler
Inter Milan are planning to move for Arda Guler this summer, according to Sports Mediaset. The Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023 with a big reputation, but has struggled to live up to expectations so far.
Guler was starved of chances under former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. However, the 20-year-old's fortunes appear to have significantly changed since Xabi Alonso took over the LaLiga giants last month.
Guler featured in all three games so far at the FIFA Club World Cup, starting two of them and registering one goal. Inter Milan are pleased with his efforts and are already plotting to prise him away in the coming days.
The Nerazzurri are looking to add another attacking midfielder to their roster and have zeroed in on Guler. The Serie A giants are long-term admirers of the Turkey international, and are monitoring his situation at the moment.
Guler, though, is highly regarded at Real Madrid, and is under contract until 2029. As such, prising him away won't be easy.
Vinicius set to stay with Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior is all set to extend his stay with Real Madrid, according to MARCA. The Brazilian's future has made headlines in recent times, especially with clubs from the Middle East hot on his heels.
Vinicius has been indispensable for Los Blancos of late, and the club are determined to keep hold of him. While the 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, the LaLiga giants are eager to end any speculation regarding his future.
However, Real Madrid don't want to rush the renewal process and are instead waiting for the FIFA Club World Cup to end before making a move. Vinicius is relaxed about the situation as he only wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian is now expected to put pen to paper on a new deal until 2030.
Leeds United want Gonzalo Garcia
Leeds United are planning a move for Real Madrid starlet Gonzalo Garcia this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish striker has been thrown into action at the FIFA Club World Cup following Kylian Mbappe's injury and he hasn't looked out of place so far.
Garcia has two goals from three games in the tournament, and has already turned heads at clubs across Europe. Despite his heroics, the 21-year-old could struggle for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming campaign.
Leeds United, who secured promotion to the Premier League this season, are ready to offer him a chance at regular football. The English side are ready to offer €20m for Garcia, which could entice the LaLiga giants. Los Blancos are planning to include a €30m buyback clause in the deal.