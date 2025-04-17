Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp open to Los Blancos job, club suffer Dean Huijsen blow, more - April 17, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Los Blancos subsequently bowed out of the tournament with a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is said to be ready to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Dean Huijsen this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 17, 2025.

Jurgen Klopp open to Real Madrid job

Jurgen Klopp is ready to take charge of Real Madrid this year, according to UOL (via The Madrid Zone). The German tactician enjoyed an impressive nine-year stint with Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and the Champions League, among other honors.

Klopp left the English giants last summer with a plan to take a sabbatical from football management. The German took over as Red Bull's Global Head of Football last year, but is reportedly unsettled in the role.

Klopp is already considering a return to management, which is likely to come as a surprise. However, the German will only leave his position with Red Bull if he receives an offer to manage Los Blancos or the Brazil national team.

The LaLiga giants are already looking for Carlo Ancelotti's successor following an underwhelming campaign so far. Real Madrid reportedly have their eyes on Xabi Alonso as the Italian's replacement, but Klopp could also be an interesting choice.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti is also a target for the Selecao, but if he ends up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, Klopp could be a fine alternative for Brazil as well.

Los Blancos suffer Dean Huijsen blow

Bayern Munich are determined to secure the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid have been hot on the Bournemouth defender's heels for a while and have reportedly laid down groundwork for a move this summer.

However, the Bavarians are also in the market for a new defender and are now plotting to hijack Los Blancos' deal for Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been impressive for the Cherries this season and reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal. Bayern Munich are now leading the race for his signature this summer.

Nico Paz backed for Santiago Bernabeu return

Nico Paz has caught the eye with Como this season

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has backed Nico Paz to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Argentine midfielder left Real Madrid last summer to move to Como and has registered six goals and six assists from 29 games this season. Los Blancos are looking for Luka Modric's successor, and the 20-year-old could be an option for the job.

Speaking recently to Betsson Sport, Totti tipped Paz to become one of the best in the world.

“I can’t think of a specific name (one player he would like to see at Roma). I would choose a young player like Nico Paz. I like him. Real Madrid made the best choice. He will return to Madrid and become one of the best players in the world,” said Totti.

The LaLiga giants reportedly have an €8m buyback clause in Paz's contract.

