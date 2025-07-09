Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos closing in one Benfica ace, club receive Ibrahima Konate boost, and more - July 9, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal. The winner will face Chelsea in the final on Sunday, July 13, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are close to securing the services of a Benfica full-back. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 9, 2025.

Real Madrid closing in on Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are working on a player-plus-cash deal for Alvaro Carreras, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga giants have been hot on the heels of their former academy graduate all summer.

Xabi Alonso wants a new left-back before the start of the new campaign and has Carreras on his agenda. The 22-year-old is coming off a splendid season with Benfica, where he managed four goals and five assists from 52 games.

Los Blancos have apparently agreed personal terms with the player and are looking to convince the Portuguese club to let him go. Real Madrid are now working on a player-plus-cash deal for Carreras, and have already offered academy left-back Rafa Obrador as part of their proposal.

Los Blancos receive Ibrahima Konate boost

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has turned down two renewal offers from Liverpool, according to MARCA. The French defender's contract with the Reds expires at the end of next season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The Reds are trying to tie him down to a new deal, but their efforts have fallen on deaf ears so far. The Merseyside club will be eager to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga.

As such, Liverpool could offload the player this summer if he continues to stall a renewal. Interestingly, Konate is wanted by Real Madrid, who could make a move for the player if he becomes available in the coming weeks. The 26-year-old would apparently prefer to join Los Blancos if he leaves Anfield this summer.

Getafe have agreement in place for Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia

Getafe president Angel Torres has stated that the club have an agreement in place to sign Gonzalo Garcia this summer. The Spanish striker has exploded onto the scene at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Garcia has already scored four goals from five games for Real Madrid at the tournament. However, with Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order, and Endrick also in the mix, the 21-year-old could be tempted to leave this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Torres said that Garcia could move to Getafe if he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

“With Gonzalo we have an agreement. There was a commitment that as long as he didn’t stay at Real Madrid he could come. This is an agreement from a month and a half ago with both the club and the agent, but the way the kid is doing… I have hope, if Gonzalito comes it would be a good help,” said Torres.

Los Blancos could be tempted to keep hold of the Spaniard as they lack a backup striker of his profile in the squad.

