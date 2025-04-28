Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contact Jurgen Klopp, PSG eyeing French ace, and more - April 28, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo in the league at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 4. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the LaLiga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona with five games remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in handing Jurgen Klopp the keys to the first team squad. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on a French midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 28, 2025.

Real Madrid contact Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid have reached out to Jurgen Klopp regarding the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MARCA. Carlo Ancelotti's position with the club has come under further scrutiny following the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Los Blancos are already considering a managerial change, with multiple outlets stating that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is their preferred option for the job. However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants also have Klopp on their radar.

The German manager enjoyed great success while in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, and currently serves as Red Bull's head of football operations. However, Real Madrid are ready to station him at the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu before the start of the new season.

The Spanish champions have apparently reached out to Klopp twice in recent times. It was previously believed that the German manager is open to taking charge of Los Blancos this summer. However, his agent has since rubbished those claims.

PSG eyeing Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

PSG are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes. The Parisians are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old midfielder and are ready to take him back to France.

Camavinga has been a key part of Real Madrid's squad since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021. However, the Frenchman has struggled for game-time this season, managing just over 2000 minutes of first team football.

Camavinga's situation has alerted clubs across Europe and PSG are also in the mix ahead of the summer. The Ligue 1 champions are apparently planning to offer €80m to prise the player away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Despite the Frenchman's struggles, he remains highly regarded at Real Madrid, who have no desire to let him go. Camavinga is under contract with Los Blancos until 2029 and apparently wants to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Arsenal eyeing Los Blancos trio

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are eyeing a move for three Real Madrid players this summer, according to Fichajes (via GIVEMESPORT). The Gunners are planning to revamp their squad after another disappointing season so far.

The north London side have reached the semifinals of the Champions League, but have faltered once again in the Premier League title race. They have also failed to strike a chord in the domestic cups, and Mikel Arteta is eager for reinforcements.

Arsenal have now set their sights on Rodrygo Goes, Arda Guler, and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the summer. All three players, interestingly, are staring at uncertain futures, although Los Blancos are under no pressure to let them leave.

