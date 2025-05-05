Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Castello Lukeba pursuit, Arda Guler unlikely to leave, and more - May 5, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, May 4, in LaLiga. Arda Guler opened the scoring before Kylian Mbappe registered a brace to keep Los Blancos in the title race.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have abandoned their pursuit of Castello Lukeba. Elsewhere, Arda Guler is expected to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 5, 2025.

Real Madrid end Castello Lukeba pursuit

Castello Lukeba

Real Madrid have left the race to sign Castello Lukeba this summer, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are expected to reinforce their backline after a difficult campaign so far.

While Los Blancos have a decent defensive record in the league, conceding 33 goals in 34 games so far, they are in search of improvements. Eder Militao's second ACL injury is likely to be a cause for concern, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are also in the twilight of their careers.

Real Madrid have been linked with multiple defenders ahead of the summer, and it was previously believed that Lukeba is also on their wish list. The 22-year-old has done quite well for RB Leipzig this season, registering 30 appearances across competitions.

While he has missed quite a few games due to injuries, the Frenchman's stock remains high. However, Lukeba is under contract with the German giants until 2029 and is expected to cost €50-55m.

Los Blancos, however, are unwilling to pay a premium fee for a second-choice target and have now pulled the plug on their pursuit. The LaLiga giants consider Arsenal's William Saliba as the preferred candidate to shore up their backline.

Arda Guler unlikely to leave

Arda Guler

Real Madrid have no plans to offload Arda Guler this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish midfielder gave Los Blancos a timely reminder of his qualities on Sunday, scoring one goal and setting up another in the 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

Guler has struggled for game time this season under Carlo Ancelotti, registering five goals and nine assists from 40 games. However, only 14 of them have been starts, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Despite his struggles, the player is highly rated by the LaLiga giants, who have no desire to let him go. It is believed that Real Madrid have already turned down multiple advances for the 20-year-old, as they believe he has a key part to play in the coming years.

Arsenal want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are planning to take Rodrygo Goes to the Emirates at the end of the season, according to Relevo. The Gunners are looking for a new left forward this summer, and have apparently identified the Brazilian as an option.

Rodrygo has seen his importance at Real Madrid diminish following Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer, and is apparently unsettled at the club. The 24-year-old has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season.

The North London side are pleased with his efforts and are ready to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal have already lodged an enquiry for the player, but they have apparently been informed that he will cost at least €100m.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More