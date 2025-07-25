Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end pursuit of EPL ace, club open to Endrick exit, and more - July 25, 2025

Real Madrid have been quite busy in the transfer window so far, roping in four new faces to strengthen their squad. However, Xabi Alonso is expected to make further changes to his roster as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of a Manchester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are willing to offload Endrick this summer on a temporary deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 25, 2025.

Real Madrid end pursuit of Rodri

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have shelved their plans to sign Rodri this summer, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin. The LaLiga giants are expected to sign a new midfielder this year, and the Spaniard's name has been doing the rounds.

Ad

Trending

Rodri has been outstanding for Manchester City in recent times and is a long-term target for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The 29-year-old won the Ballon d'Or last year, justifying his position as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, while they have also parted ways with Luka Modric this summer. As such, a move for Rodri makes sense.

However, Real Madrid have abandoned the pursuit for various reasons. The player is under contract with Manchester City until 2027 and is likely to cost around €100m.

Ad

While the Spanish giants are apparently willing to match that valuation, the move isn't practically feasible this summer. Meanwhile, Rodri recently returned from an ACL injury, and given that he turns 30 next summer, Los Blancos want to assess his recovery before making a move.

Los Blancos open to Endrick exit

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Real Madrid are willing to offload Endrick on loan this summer, according to ESPN. The teenager arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer with a big reputation, but hasn't lived up to the billing so far.

Ad

Endrick struggled for game time under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, and his situation may not improve under Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian managed just seven goals and one assist from 37 games last season, only eight of which were starts.

The emergence of Gonzalo Garcia, who scored four goals in six games at the FIFA Club World Cup, has further complicated matter. Los Blancos believe that the Spaniard is a better fit to their squad at the moment, and want Endrick to continue his development out on loan. However, the 19-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Ad

Real Madrid face competition for Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona, and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to Caught Offside. The French defender's contract with Liverpool expires next summer and he hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

Ad

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on his situation and could be willing to pay £25m for his this summer. However, the Reds reportedly want £40m to let him go.

The LaLiga giants could opt to wait for him to become a free agent next summer. However, the entry of PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race could complicate matters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More