Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal ace, club receive Alphonso Davies boost, and more - January 17, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 5-2 win over Celta Vigo after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, January 16, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Endrick scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Federico Valverde also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have received a lifeline in their pursuit of Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 17, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for William Saliba, according to Footmercato. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal and is a key figure under Mikel Arteta.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are all set to focus on the backline this summer and want to rope in a new center back.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30, while Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in the space of 18 months. The LaLiga giants want to strengthen their defence before the start of the new season and have identified Saliba as the ideal choice for the job. The player is under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and Real Madrid may have to offer a massive fee to convince the Gunners to let him go.

Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has turned down Bayern Munich's final contract renewal offer, according to journalist Rodra P. The Canadian speedster's contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of this season and he is yet to agree to an extension.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for the 24-year-old this summer. The Bundesliga giants remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but their latest offer is €8-10 million short of the player's expectations. That could open the doors to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Rivaldo advises Vinicius Jr to be patient

Vinicius Junior

Brazil legend Rivaldo has urged Vinicius Junior not to give in to provocations from the opposition. The 24-year-old has endured a slow start to the new year, picking up a red card against Valencia and failing to have an impact in El Clasico.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Rivaldo insisted that his countryman must focus on his game and ignore the noises.

“What happened with the Ballon d’Or could have affected him emotionally. Sometimes we see him get involved in situations that lead him to receive yellow cards or even to be expelled, which generates controversies that affect his performance,” said Romario.

He continued:

“He must concentrate on the game, avoid mistakes that may cost him expulsion, play calmly and not let external factors influence him. He just needs to be more aware of his current situation.”

He concluded:

“Being one of the best, even without having won the Ballon d’Or, he will be a target for the rivals who will try to provoke him. You shouldn’t fall into those traps. Answering only hurts him and Real Madrid. Patience is essential.”

Vinicius has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 25 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

