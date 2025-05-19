Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga ace, Xabi Alonso wants Luka Modric stay, and more - May 19, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday, May 19, in LaLiga. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net late in the game to secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Bundesliga midfielder. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso wants Luka Modric to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 19, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Real Madrid have identified Angelo Stiller as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos, according to Fichajes. The legendary German retired last summer, leaving a gaping hole in Los Blancos' midfield.

Ad

Trending

The LaLiga giants have struggled to cope with his absence this season and are ready to turn to the market for solutions. Stiller has apparently been identified as an option for the job, and his playing style has already drawn comparisons with Kroos.

The 24-year-old has been indispensable for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering four goals and nine assists from 46 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Real Madrid are preparing to embark on a fresh start under Xabi Alonso following a dismal campaign so far. The Spanish giants lack an orchestrator who can dictate the tempo of the game from midfield and also shield the backline.

Stiller has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, although prising him away from the Deutsche Bank Park won't be easy. The German midfielder is under contract until 2028 and remains a key part of Frankfurt's future plans.

Ad

Xabi Alonso wants Luka Modric stay

Luka Modric

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has asked the club to tie Luka Modric down to a new deal, according to Radio MARCA. The Croatian midfielder's contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

Modric will turn 40 this year, further adding to speculation regarding his future. However, it now appears that Alonso considers him an immediate part of his plans.

The Spanish manager apparently made a last-minute request to Los Blancos to renew his contract. Luka Modric hasn't been a first-team regular for the LaLiga giants this season, but has managed four goals and nine assists from 55 games. His experience could be vital for a relatively young Real Madrid side under a new manager next season.

Ad

Endrick set to make future decision this summer

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Endrick will decide on his future at the end of this season, according to Diario AS. The highly rated Brazilian forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but has struggled for game time this season.

Ad

Endrick has managed seven goals and one assist from 37 games across competitions so far, but only eight of them have been starts. With a plethora of attacking riches at Real Madrid's disposal, the 18-year-old's situation may not improve next season either.

Despite his struggles, the player's stock remains high, and he won't be short of options if he decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Endrick will only assess his future once the season ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More