Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Diogo Dalot, club suffer William Saliba blow, and more - March 12, 2025

Real Madrid will travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, March 12, to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the first leg at home last week by a 2-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Manchester United's Diogo Dalot. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their plans to sign William Saliba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 12, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot

Real Madrid are interested in Diogo Dalot, according to TEAMtalk. The LaLiga giants are planning to revamp their right-back position this summer.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both on the wrong side of 30. While the former is sidelined with an ACL injury, the latter is out of contract this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as the ideal candidate for the job. The Englishman's contract expires this summer and the LaLiga giants are planning to sign him on a Bosman move.

However, the Reds haven't given up on him yet and are trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay. The situation has prompted Real Madrid to keep their options open and they have identified Dalot as an alternative.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich are also in the race, with the Bavarians impressed by the player's consistency over the past few seasons. The player's contract runs until 2028.

Los Blancos suffer William Saliba blow

William Saliba

William Saliba has expressed a desire to continue his stay with Arsenal amid interest from Real Madrid. The French defender has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent seasons and already has admirers at Los Blancos.

The LaLiga giants are likely to reinforce their backline this year. Eder Militao is struggling with injuries, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have set their sights on Saliba to address the issue. The 23-year-old has registered 38 appearances across competitions this season, all but one of which have been starts.

However, speaking recently as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Saliba insisted that he is happy at the Emirates.

“Not yet… because I have some years left on my contract. There is no rush at the minute. I am really happy here at Arsenal. I have two and a half years on my contract and I want to continue here," said Saliba.

He continued:

“I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club and you don’t win anything then the fans will forget about you. I want to win here.”

Saliba's contract with the Gunners runs until 2027.

Viktor Gyokeres wanted at Santiago Bernabeu

Viktor Gyokeres

Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing a move for Viktor Gyokeres, according to A Bola. The Swedish striker has registered 39 goals and nine assists from 40 games across competitions for Sporting this season.

Gyokeres reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City this summer. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich are apparently hot on his heels as well. Los Blancos lack a proven No. 9 in their ranks and can sign him for €70m this year.

