Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing English prodigy, Andriy Lunin wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - February 9, 2025

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu by Atletico Madrid on Saturday, February 8, in LaLiga. Julian Alvarez gave Los Rojiblancos the lead in the 35th minute, but Kylian Mbappe equalized five minutes into the second half to secure a point for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a teenage midfielder who plays in the Championship. Elsewhere, Andriy Lunin is wanted in the Middle East.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 9, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg

Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing a move for Chris Rigg, according to Caught Offside. The 17-year-old has made his mark with Sunderland in recent years, already appearing 54 times for the senior side to date.

His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the country, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United among his suitors. Los Blancos have been alerted of his efforts as well.

The LaLiga giants are expected to invest in the middle of the park this summer, with Luka Modric in the final phase of his career. The Croatian legend will turn 40 this September and his contract expires in under six months.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season. The Spanish champions have preferred to target talented young players of late and Rigg fits the bill.

The youngster has all the attributes to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Black Cats would ideally want him to stay but are apparently ready to let him go for £25m.

Andriy Lunin wanted in Saudi Arabia

Andriy Lunin

Clubs from the Middle East are eager to prise Andriy Lunin away this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is highly rated at Real Madrid, but has largely served as a backup to Thibaut Courtois.

Saudi clubs are apparently ready to offer Lunin a lucrative pay package to leave the LaLiga champions this summer. The 25-year-old has appeared just eight times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets.

He is under contract with Los Blancos until 2030, but his time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end this year. No final decision has been made, but Lunin will be enticed by the prospect of playing regularly. Should he leave, Real Madrid will have to dive into the market for a replacement.

Jesus Vallejo likely to leave

Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.net. The Spaniard is a forgotten man under Carlo Ancelotti and has appeared just once this season, a 10-minute cameo off the bench in the league last September.

Despite Los Blancos' severe injury woes, the Italian manager hasn't turned to Vallejo, highlighting his position in the team. The 28-year-old's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in under five months and the LaLiga giants expect him to leave. Vallejo's next move appears unclear, but a departure from the club will be in the best interests of every one involved.

