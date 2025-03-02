Real Madrid stuttered to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis on Saturday, February 1, in LaLiga. Brahim Diaz sent his team ahead in the 10th minute, but Betis secured three points thanks to goals from Johny Cardoso and Isco.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Premier League full-back. Elsewhere, Arda Gular wants to continue his association with the reigning Spanish champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 2, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid have set their sights on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to Fichajes. The Hungarian left-back has been indispensable for the Cherries this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were planning to sign Alphonso Davies for free this summer to strengthen their left-back position.

However, the Canadian speedster has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich in recent weeks and is not expected to be available anymore. The situation has forced the LaLiga giants to turn to alternative targets, and they have identified Kerkez as an option.

The 21-year-old's attacking impetus, combined with his defensive stability, could make him a fine fit for Real Madrid. The player's profile also matches the club's recent transfer strategy, with younger talents now the norm for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy in the market.

However, prising him away from Bournemouth won't be a walk in the park. Kerkez is under contract until 2028, and the Cherries are likely to demand a fat fee to let him go.

Arda Guler wants to stay

Arda Guler

Arda Guler would prefer to stay at Real Madrid, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The Turkish midfielder has struggled for chances since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of summers ago.

This season, Guler has registered three goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions. However, he has started just 10 games under Carlo Ancelotti so far, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The Italian manager has insisted that the 20-year-old is going through the established route for youngsters at the club. However, it has been suggested that Guler could leave at the end of the season in search of regular game time. It now appears that the Turkey international would prefer to stay with Los Blancos, although he will make a final decision come summer.

Los Blancos not interested in Mario Gila and Rafa Marin

Mario Gila

Real Madrid are not planning to take Mario Gila and Rafa Marin back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants' troubles with injuries at the back have prompted links with the two former players.

Gila has managed to get his career back on track since joining Lazio and Los Blancos reportedly own 50% of his rights. However, they are not considering a move for the 24-year-old at the moment.

Meanwhile, Rafa Marin left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to move to Napoli but has struggled for chances at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Real Madrid reportedly have a €25m buy-back option which will be activated in 2026, and a €35m buy-back option for 2027. However, they don't have him in their plans right now.

