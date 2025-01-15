Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, club receive Alphonso Davies boost, and more - January 15, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their Copa del Rey Round of 16 game against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win to drown the disappointments of the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Manchester City forward. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have received a lifeline in their pursuit of Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 15, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Savinho

Savinho has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are considering a January move for Savinho, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian forward has registered just one goal and six assists from 27 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Nineteen of those appearances have been starts and Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts so far. The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, which makes him an enticing prospect for the LaLiga champions.

Real Madrid are now planning to test City's resolve by submitting an offer for the player in January. While the Premier League giants consider the player untouchable, Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have scouted him in recent games.

The Parisians also have their eyes on the Brazilian and could pose a problem to the LaLiga champions' plans. Savinho already has experience playing in Spain with Girona and could hit the ground running with a return.

However, City will not consider any offers for the player at the moment. The Brazilian is under contract until 2029, so the club are under no pressure to let him go.

Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is unimpressed by Bayern Munich's recent contract renewal offer, according to AS. The Canadian left-back's contract with the Bavarians is all set to run out in six months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for the player at the end of this campaign. However, recent reports have suggested that Davies is close to agreeing a new deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich have offered the 24-year-old a contract worth €25 million per year, making him the second-highest earner at the club behind Harry Kane. Interestingly, Davies is yet to respond to their proposal. The more this saga stretches, the more Los Blancos will be confident of getting their man.

Real Madrid suffer Martin Zubimendi blow

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are engaged in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer this year, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder is also a target for Real Madrid, who are looking to revamp the middle of the park in 2025.

Zubimendi has been outstanding for Real Sociedad over the years and fits the profile Los Blancos are looking for. However, the Gunners are already engaged in talks with the player's camp regarding a summer move.

Zubimendi has a €60 million release clause in his deal, which Arsenal are planning to exercise at the end of this season. The north London side want to keep the groundwork ready to facilitate a smooth transfer this summer.

