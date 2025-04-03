Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL duo, club want Lionel Scaloni, and more - April 3, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (April 5) in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second on the league table after 29 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing two Bournemouth defenders. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions identified Argentina National Team manager Lionel Scaloni as a possible replacement for Ancelotti.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 3, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid are planning to break the bank for Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga champions are planning for defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer.

A new centre-back is on the agenda following Eder Militao's prolonged injury woes. With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger also on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos are planning to rope in Huijsen for the job.

The Spanish defender has been impressive for Bournemouth this season and recently earned his La Roja debut. Real Madrid are pleased with the 19-year-old's efforts and are planning to offer €60m for his services.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos also have their eyes on Huijsen's club teammate Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian left-back has also been in fantastic form this season and already has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

The LaLiga giants initially wanted to sign Alphonso Davies for free this summer as an upgrade on Ferland Mendy. However, the Canadian has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich, ending all possibilities of a move. Kerkez has now been identified as an alternative, and Real Madrid are willing to offer €40m to prise him away.

Los Blancos want Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni

Real Madrid have identified Lionel Scaloni as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The Italian manager's contract expires in 2026, and his future remains up in the air following a mixed campaign so far.

The LaLiga champions are already laying down succession plans and have apparently identified the Argentine as an option. Scaloni has been outstanding since taking charge of the national team in 2018 and has helped them win the World Cup, two Copa Americas, and the Finalissima.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and want him to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Scaloni has no desire to leave his position at Argentina right now and will only make a decision on his future after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Nico Paz

Nico Paz has been in fine form of late

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Nico Paz, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal). The Argentine midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to join Serie A side Como.

The 20-year-old has registered six goals and six assists from 27 games across competitions this season and has also broken into the national team. Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with his efforts, and there have been talks of a return this summer.

Los Blancos apparently have an €8m release clause for this summer, while the amount will be €9m next year and €10m in 2027. However, the player's father has recently suggested that Paz could stay put at Como for another season.

