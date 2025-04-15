Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Erling Haaland, club plan Antonio Rudiger renewal, more - April 15, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Arsenal on Wednesday, April 16. Carlo Ancelotti's team are trailing 3-0 in the tie following the first leg at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a move for Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are ready to tie Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 15, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are planning to move for Erling Haaland if Vinicius Junior leaves, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian forward hasn't been at his best of late and remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have maintained that the 24-year-old is not for sale, and there have also been talks of a new deal. However, that hasn't stopped clubs from Saudi Arabia from sniffing around, and an exit remains a possibility this year.

Clubs from the Middle East remain confident of securing Vinicius' signature this summer. Should the Brazilian end up leaving, the LaLiga giants will move for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been on Real Madrid's wish list for a while, but recently signed a new deal with Manchester City until 2034. However, Los Blancos remain keen to team him up with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the Vinicius-Mbappe partnership hasn't been successful so far, there's a belief that the Frenchman could hit it off with the Norwegian. However, Haaland remains a vital part of the Cityzens' plans and prising him away from the Etihad will be next to impossible.

Los Blancos plan Antonio Rudiger renewal

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are working to tie Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The German defender has been a rock at the back for Los Blancos this season.

Rudiger has registered 46 appearances across competitions so far, all but four of which have been starts. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs from the Middle East.

The 32-year-old's contract with the LaLiga giants expires at the end of next season, further adding to speculation regarding his future. However, the LaLiga champions have no desire to let him go and are already in talks to tie him down to a new deal.

They want to offer Antonio Rudiger a pay hike in the new contract, and are also planning to include a €100m release clause to ward off his suitors.

Real Madrid receive Castello Lukeba boost

Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig will allow Castello Lukeba to leave for less than his €90m release clause, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The French defender has been outstanding for the Bundesliga club of late and is on Real Madrid's wish list ahead of the summer.

Los Blancos are looking to add more steel to their backline before the new season and have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as an option. Lukeba is under contract until 2029 and has a massive release clause, which is threatening to ruin a deal. However, it now appears that he already has an agreement in place with RB Leipzig that will allow him to go for less than the release clause.

