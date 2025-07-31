Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing French ace, club want Dani Ceballos stay, and more - July 31, 2025

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is working to improve his squad before the start of the new campaign. The Spanish manager took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a French defender. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants want Dani Ceballos to stay beyond this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 31, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Loic Bade

Loic Bade.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Loic Bade this summer, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants are looking to add more quality to their backline before the end of the transfer window.

While William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate are ideal options, securing their services isn't going to be easy. Saliba is reportedly in talks to sign a new deal with Arsenal and is likely to cost a massive fee.

Konate, meanwhile, has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and is yet to sign an extension. However, Los Blancos will have to pay a premium fee to sign him this summer or wait for him to be available for free next year.

Bade has now emerged as an alternative to the duo. The French defender has been rock solid at the back for Sevilla since arriving at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2023.

The 25-year-old is proven in the league and can hit the ground running with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, he is likely to be available for just €25m, which makes him a lucrative option for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos want Dani Ceballos stay

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid are not planning to offload Dani Ceballos this summer, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder is a long way down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is unhappy with his lack of game time.

Recent reports have suggested that his former club, Real Betis, are ready to take him back this summer. A return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin can help the 28-year-old secure regular football and stand a chance to break into the Spain squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Los Blancos will only let him go if they can sign a replacement, and no player has been identified for the job yet. Meanwhile, Real Betis do not have the finances to match Ceballos' price tag, making an exit quite unlikely this summer.

Real Madrid reject Newcastle United offer for Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid have turned down Newcastle United's offer to sign Andriy Lunin on loan this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Ukrainian goalkeeper's future is subject to speculation as he remains behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Magpies are apparently ready to take advantage of the situation. Eddie Howe is looking for a new goalkeeper and Lunin has emerged as an option.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a €3m loan offer for the 26-year-old, but it was swiftly turned down. Los Blancos consider Lunin a key part of their plans and have no desire to let him go. The player is also settled at the club and isn't looking to leave.

