Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing German ace, Vinicius Junior wants to stay, and more - March 4, 2025

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team secured passage to the knockouts of the tournament by beating Manchester City in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Los Blanco are not considering a move for a German midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior has no plans to leave the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 4, 2025.

Real Madrid not eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid do not have Joshua Kimmich on their wish list for the summer, according to German outlet Kicker. The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in a few months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos were offered the chance to lap him up for free this summer.

However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants are not interested in Kimmich. While Real Madrid admire the 30-year-old, his age profile doesn't fit their plans. The Spanish champions, instead, are looking for a younger player to replace Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

Vinicius Junior wants to stay

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has reiterated his desire to continue his association with Real Madrid. The Brazilian's future has been heavily discussed in the past few months amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

It has been suggested that clubs from the Middle East are willing to break the bank for the player, who has been outstanding in recent seasons. Vinicius has reportedly been offered astronomical wages to leave the LaLiga champions.

However, speaking recently as cited by Madrid Universal, the Brazilian insisted that he is eager to make history with Los Blancos.

“I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can renew it as soon as possible because I am happy here. All the people love me and want me very much. I couldn’t be in a better place than here,” said Vinicius.

He continued:

“I’m here to continue making history, to pay for everything that the president and the club have given me. I hope I can continue to score more goals and play more games in this shirt. I have won, but I can win much more and I can enter the history of this club with so many great players who are legends.”

Vinicius Junior has registered 17 goals and 12 assists from 35 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Los Blancos eyeing Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to talkSPORT. The English midfielder has enjoyed a spectacular rise at Selhurst Park and is also wanted at Manchester City.

Wharton has registered 16 appearances across competitions this season, missing around three months of action due to groin surgery. However, he has been back to his best since his return and has forced the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to take note.

Los Blancos transfer chief Juni Calafat is reportedly an admirer of the player and the club has already sent scouts to watch him. The 21-year-old is under contract until 2029, so prising him away from Crystal Palace won't be easy.

