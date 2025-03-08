Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Ligue 1 ace, club face Milos Kerkez competition, and more - March 8, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their game against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday, March 9, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek in the Champions League.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Ligue 1 midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants will face competition in the race for Milos Kerkez.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 8, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Lamine Camara

Lamine Camara

Real Madrid have identified Lamine Camara as a possible target ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes. The 21-year-old is also wanted at Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur following some fine performances with Monaco.

Ad

Trending

Camara has been heavily involved with the Ligue 1 club this season, registering two goals and six assists from 32 games across competitions. The Senegalese is equally adept at defensive and attacking roles in midfield, making him an enticing prospect for his suitors.

Los Blancos are staying informed about his situation as they look to add more quality to the middle of the park. The LaLiga giants have targeted talented young footballers of late in the transfer market and Camara fits the bill.

Ad

Real Madrid are yet to replace Toni Kroos, who retired last summer, while Luka Modric is in the final phase of his career. The Croatian's contract expires in a few months and he will turn 40 this September.

As such, Los Blancos targeting a new midfielder makes sense. Monaco will apparently allow the Senegalese to leave for €50m.

Los Blancos face Milos Kerkez competition

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid will face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Milos Kerkez, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos want an upgrade on Ferland Mendy who has struggled to impress of late.

Ad

Alphonso Davies was previously a target but has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich. The LaLiga champions have been forced to pursue alternate options and have found their man in Kerkez.

The Hungarian has been impressive for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Real Madrid.

However, the 21-year-old is also being eyed by Atletico Madrid, who look to strengthen the left-back position. Diego Simeone wants to rope in a younger name to eventually replace Reinildo Maldava, who is already on the wrong side of 30.

Ad

Xabi Alonso in talks for Santiago Bernabeu job

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have held talks with Xabi Alonso via intermediaries regarding the Santiago Bernabeu job, according to The Athletic. The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract runs out in 2026.

Ad

Alonso has been heavily tipped as the Italian's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish manager has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen so far, registering 85 wins and just 15 defeats in his 128 games in charge.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and have already held talks about taking over this summer. The report adds that Ancelotti's camp is aware of the developments, but the Italian wants to stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback