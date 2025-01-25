Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, Alvaro Carreras opens up on future, and more - January 25, 2025

Real Madrid travel to Jose Zorrilla on Saturday, January 25, to face Real Valladolid in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 20 games, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid in second.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, Alvaro Carreras has opened up on rumors linking him with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 25, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are eyeing Ibrahima Konate as an option to bolster their backline, according to Caught Offside. The LaLiga giants remain in the market for defensive reinforcements following a series of injuries at the back.

Trending

Eder Militao is out for the season after picking up another ACL injury, while David Alaba only recently returned to full fitness. Meanwhile, the Austrian, as well as Antonio Rudiger, are on the wrong side of 30 and need to be replaced soon.

Los Blancos have now identified Ibrahima Konate as the ideal candidate to address the situation. The Frenchman has been impressive for Liverpool of late, but his contract expires in 2026.

The Reds are working to tie him down to a new deal, but that hasn't stopped Real Madrid from sniffing around. A move for the 25-year-old is independent of Los Blancos' pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have their eyes on Konate as well.

Alvaro Carreras opens up on future

Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras has remained coy about his future amid rumors linking him to Real Madrid. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, before leaving for Manchester United in 2020.

While he never got a steady run in the team at Old Trafford, Carreras has turned his career around since permanently joining Benfica last summer. His efforts have earned him admirers at his former club.

However, speaking recently as cited by AS via Madrid Universal, Carreras insisted that he is happy at Benfica.

“Going back to Spain? We never know, but I have a contract for many years here at Benfica, I am happy. They gave me the opportunity to grow and I owe them everything,” said Carreras.

Carreras has registered three goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions this season.

Reason for Alphonso Davies' Los Blancos snub outlined

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies was least pleased with Real Madrid's decision not to pursue him last summer, according to MARCA. Los Blancos were once the favorites to sign the Canadian on a Bosman at the end of this season.

However, things have changed drastically in recent weeks and the player now appears set to extend his stay with Bayern Munich. It is now believed that the 24-year-old's decision stems from the LaLiga giants' inaction last summer.

Real Madrid reached an agreement with Davies' camp in February 2024 regarding a move later that summer. However, Carlo Ancelotti insisted on keeping hold of Ferland Mendy, forcing Los Blancos to stall their move for the Canadian.

The Spanish champions instead asked Davies to stay with the Bavarians for another year and join them for free this summer. The player was least pleased with the decision and warmed up to a renewal with Bayern Munich.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback