Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Liverpool ace, Rodrygo wants to stay, and more - July 12, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to add more quality to Xabi Alonso's roster before the start of the new campaign. The Spanish manager took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are not planning a move for a Liverpool midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes wants to continue his association with Los Blancos.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 12, 2025.

Real Madrid not eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid are unwilling to break the bank to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz. Xabi Alonso is expected to further invest in the squad following the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal.

A new midfielder has been mentioned as a priority for this summer by various reports, especially since the club refrained from signing Toni Kroos' replacement last year. Meanwhile, Luka Modric has left as a free agent this month, leaving a big gap in the middle of the park.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have identified Alexis Mac Allister as the ideal candidate for the job. The Argentine has been outstanding for Liverpool in recent seasons and is expected to cost around €100m this summer. However, the LaLiga giants are reluctant to pay such an exorbitant fee for the 26-year-old.

Rodrygo wants to stay

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has no desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to MARCA. The Brazilian's future remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are ready to let Rodrygo go for around €100m this year, amid interest from Arsenal. However, it now appears that the 24-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place in Alonso's starting XI.

Luka Modric says goodbye

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has bid farewell to Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract. The Croatian midfielder is the most decorated player in the club's history, with 28 titles to his name.

Speaking to the club's website, Modric insisted that Spain and Madrid will always be his home.

“An unforgettable, glorious and winning stage has ended. What I have experienced gives me more joy. Remembering everything I have achieved here makes me very happy, even if it is over. At Real Madrid, I have grown as a player and as a person. Real Madrid has given me everything football-wise and for that I will be grateful for life. I’m always going to be a Madridista,” said Modric.

He continued:

“It has been a long journey, but unforgettable. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person. I have another house outside my house, because Madrid and Spain are like my second home. I’m very happy and I’m sure that with time I’ll be even more aware of what I’ve achieved, because I’m going to need some time to add up all the emotions and everything I’ve achieved here.”

The 39-year-old has signed a one-year deal with AC Milan and will ply his trade in the Serie A next season.

