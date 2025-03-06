Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing PSG ace, club want Ibrahima Konate, and more - March 6, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday (March 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek (March 4) in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions want to take Ibrahima Konate to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 6, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Joao Neves

Joao Neves

Real Madrid are interested in Joao Neves, according to Fichajes.net. The Portuguese midfielder has been indispensable for PSG this season, registering four goals and nine assists from 35 games, including 30 starts.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are planning a player-plus-cash offer to prise him away from the Parc des Princes. The LaLiga giants are planning to upgrade their midfield this summer, having opted not to replace Toni Kroos last year.

The legendary German retired at the end of last season, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is all set to turn 40 in September, and his contract runs out in a few months.

Even if the Croatian signs a new deal, he is only going to be a stop-gap solution in midfield. Real Madrid want to inject a shot of youth into the position and have identified Neves as an option.

Still only 20 years old, the player is expected to become a world-beater in the coming years. He fits Los Blancos' recent youth-centric transfer strategy, and the club are now planning to offer Eduardo Camavinga and €20m to prise him away. However, the LaLiga giants have a strained relationship with the Parisians, so this move won't be a straightforward affair.

Los Blancos want Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to Le Parisien. The LaLiga giants are planning to strengthen their backline this year to address multiple issues in defense.

Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in less than two years, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30. Los Blancos have identified Konate as an option to shore up their backline.

The Frenchman has registered 31 appearances across competitions this season, but his contract expires in less than 18 months. The player has yet to sign a new deal and could be available for a reduced fee this summer. However, the report adds that Real Madrid would prefer Arsenal's William Saliba over Konate for the job.

Endrick and Arda Guler set for loan exit

Arda Guler

Real Madrid are considering sending Arda Guler and Endrick out on loan this summer, according to Sport Bild. The young duo have struggled for chances this season under Carlo Ancelotti, who has opted to put his trust in more experienced players.

Guler has registered three goals and five assists from 29 games, only 10 of which have been starts. Endrick, meanwhile, has started just four of his 27 appearances this season, scoring six goals and setting up one more. Both players are frustrated by the situation, and Los Blancos are now planning to send them out on loan to the Bundesliga this summer.

