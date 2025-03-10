Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing PSG ace, club want Lucas Chevalier, and more - March 10, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 9, in LaLiga. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior helped Carlo Ancelotti's team return to second in the league table.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions want to take Lucas Chevalier to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 10, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Vitinha

Vitinha is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are considering a move for Vitinha, according to Fichajes.net. The report adds that Los Blancos have identified him as a possible replacement for Luka Modric.

The Croatian midfielder was once indispensable for the club, but has lost prominence in recent seasons. Modric has registered 42 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring four goals and setting up seven more.

However, only 19 of them have been starts, with Carlo Ancelotti already easing him out of action. The player will turn 40 in September this year and his contract expires this summer.

Real Madrid are now laying down succession plans for the legendary midfielder and want Vitinha for the job. The Portuguese has been outstanding for PSG of late and is a key figure under Luis Enrique.

Vitinha has registered six goals and two assists from 37 games across competitions this season, 27 of which have been from the start. The Parisians tied the Portuguese down to a new deal last month until 2029, and have him firmly in their plans.

As such, PSG will only let the player leave for a hefty fee. The LaLiga champions' strained relationship with their French counterparts could further complicate a move.

Los Blancos want Lucas Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier

Real Madrid have identified Lucas Chevalier as the ideal long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois, according to Fichajes.net. The Belgian custodian will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign an extension.

Courtois, who will turn 33 in May, remains heavily linked with a move to the Middle East this summer. It is unclear if the player has asked to leave, but Los Blancos are already laying down succession plans.

Chevalier has popped up on their radar following a series of convincing performances for Lille. The 23-year-old has registered 11 clean sheets from 38 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 club. He is under contract until 2027 and could be available for €30 million this year.

Real Madrid planning to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and Milos Kerkez

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Milos Kerkez this summer, according to TEAMtalk via Caught Offside. The LaLiga champions are looking to add more quality to their full-back positions this year.

A left-back has long been on their agenda and they have now zeroed in on Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez for the job. The Hungarian full-back has done very well with the Cherries this season, registering two goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are also in the market for a new right-back, with both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the wrong side of 30. Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool expires this summer, and Los Blanco have had their eyes on him for a while.

