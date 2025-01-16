Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eying Bayern Munich ace, club plan Aurelien Tchouameni sale, and more - January 16, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, January 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of a disappointing defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Bayern Munich midfielder. Elsewhere, the reigning LaLiga champions are willing to offload Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 16, 2025.

Real Madrid eying Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid are ready to rope in Joshua Kimmich this year, according to SPORT. The LaLiga giants have struggled to cope with the departure of Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is also in the final phase of his career and isn't expected to carry on much longer. Los Blancos are scouting the market for options and have found their man in Kimmich.

The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Kimmich would prefer to continue his stay at the Allianz Arena, but a long-drawn contract saga has added to speculation regarding his future.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to sign him for free at the end of this season. However, Los Blancos will face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for the 28-year-old. Barcelona were also interested in the player but have apparently shelved their plans over concerns about the player's wage demands.

Los Blancos plan Aurelien Tchouameni sale

Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are planning to cash in on Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of this season, according to journalist Rodra. The French midfielder has recently been deployed in a centre-back position for Los Blancos and has even been praised by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian holds the player in high regard, but the LaLiga giants are apparently willing to cash in on him this summer. Real Madrid are waiting for a suitable offer for the 24-year-old, who has registered 23 appearances across competitions this season.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been heavily criticized this season for his performances and his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2028. With David Alaba set to return to action, the Frenchman could soon have the chance to play in midfield and perhaps prove his naysayers wrong.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already agreed Santiago Bernabeu move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already agreed to join Real Madrid, according to El Chiringuito journalist Josep Pedrerol. The English right-back has entered the final six months of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to sign a new deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are planning to move for him once his contract expires at the end of this season. Interestingly, the Reds haven't given up on a renewal yet.

However, it is now suggested that the 26-year-old has already made up his mind and will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The report adds that the transfer could materialize this month if the LaLiga giants offer €35-40m for the player.

