Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Ajax ace, club plan Luka Modric stay, and more - February 25, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Reale Arena on Wednesday, February 26, to face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team will arrive at the game buoyed by their 2-0 win against Girona over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos won't have a free run at an Ajax defender. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are planning to extend Luka Modric's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 25, 2025.

Real Madrid face competition for Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato

Real Madrid will face competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Jorrel Hato, according to The Times. The LaLiga giants are always on the lookout for emerging talents and have set their sights on the Ajax man.

Hato has been excellent at left-back for the Eredivisie giants this season, registering three goals and seven assists from 37 games. At 18, the player is expected to develop into a world-beater and Los Blancos now want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are eyeing a new left-back this summer and were previously hot on the heels of Alphonso Davies. However, the Canadian recently signed a new deal with Bayern Munich, so a move is out of the question this year.

Los Blancos have identified Hato as an alternative for the job. Primarily a center-back, the Dutchman has covered very well at left-back so far. However, Liverpool are also in the race and have reportedly identified the teenager as Andrew Robertson's successor.

Los Blancos plan Luka Modric stay

Luka Modric

Real Madrid are pleased with Luka Modric's efforts and are contemplating keeping him at the club for a year longer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian midfielder's contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Modric will turn 40 this summer, raising questions about his longevity. However, the veteran has been outstanding this campaign, registering four goals and six assists from 39 games.

The player is keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and become the first 40-year-old to play for the club. Los Blancos also see him as a perfect example for the younger generation and are now considering keeping him for another season.

Real Madrid receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will face no problem from Bayer Leverkusen if they plan to move for Xabi Alonso this summer. The Spanish manager helped the German side complete a league and cup double last season.

He has apparently been identified as the ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ancelotti endured a mixed start to the campaign, with the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona doing him no favors. However, the Italian has since turned things around, helping his team progress to the knockouts of the Champions League.

Los Blancos are also firmly in the title race and have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. As such, the LaLiga giants want to be respectful to Ancelotti and will only decide his future at the end of the season.

