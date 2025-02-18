Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Dean Huijsen price, club suffer Joshua Kimmich blow, and more - February 18, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League playoffs second leg on Wednesday, February 19, at home. Carlo Ancelotti's side have a 3-2 advantage in the tie but come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Osasuna over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay a premium fee to secure the services of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 18, 2025.

Real Madrid learn Dean Huijsen price

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have to pay £50 million to secure the services of Dean Huijsen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga champions are expected to invest in a new defender this summer to address their injury-plagued backline.

Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger are out with various knocks at the moment. The Brazilian has picked up his second ACL injury in 18 months while the latter two are on the wrong side of 30.

The situation has prompted Los Blancos to turn to the market for a solution and they have found their man in Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been outstanding since joining Bournemouth last summer, registering 22 appearances across competitions.

Romano has now revealed that the player has a £50 million release clause in his deal, which will be active this summer. Real Madrid can secure his services if they wish to trigger that option although they were reluctant to pay a similar fee for Leny Yoro last year.

Los Blancos suffer Joshua Kimmich blow

Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer remains confident of keeping Joshua Kimmich at the Allianz Arena. The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer while Luka Modric is also in the final phase of his career. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are planning a Bosman move for Kimmich at the end of this season.

However, speaking to BR24 (via Madrid Universal), Hainer remained optimistic about keeping the 30-year-old at the club.

“Jo wants to have a team that can compete for titles. I’m cautiously optimistic about Kimmich signing a new deal with us. In the end, he has to decide but I think he knows what everyone has in FC Bayern. We are showing our ambition and project,” said Hainer.

Joshua Kimmich has registered one goal and 10 assists from 34 games across competitions this season.

AC Milan not in talks with Real Madrid to restructure Alex Jimenez deal

Alex Jimenez

AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that the Serie A giants haven't had any conversation with Real Madrid regarding Alex Jimenez. The Spanish right-back joined the Rossoneri last summer in a €5 million move and has done quite well so far.

Los Blancos apparently have a buy-back clause in the player's contract. Recent reports have suggested that AC Milan are planning to sit down with their LaLiga counterparts to reassess the terms of the clause.

However, speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ibrahimovic stated that there have been no talks between the two clubs.

“Real Madrid have buyback clauses for Alex Jimenez but we have a good relationship with them. There are no negotiations now but we are happy with Alex. We trust him for the future, as I have always said,” said Ibrahimovic.

Jimenez has cemented his place in AC Milan's starting XI since January.

