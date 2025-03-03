Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Milos Kerkez price, AC Milan submit Arda Guler offer, and more - March 3, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of their disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis over the weekend.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have to pay a premium fee for Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez. Elsewhere, AC Milan are planning to prise Arda Guler away this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 3, 2025.

Real Madrid learn Milos Kerkez price

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid have to pay €40m to secure the services of Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Fichajes. It is no secret that Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back this year.

Ad

Trending

The LaLiga giants want an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia and were previously eyeing a Bosman move for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian, however, has renewed his stay with Bayern Munich, closing the door on a possible move.

Real Madrid have now turned to Kerkez to address the issue. The Hungarian left-back has been quite impressive for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions.

Ad

His efforts haven't gone unnoticed and Los Blancos are considering a move this summer. Still only 21 years old, Kerkez is likely to get even better with experience and fits the LaLiga giants' transfer strategy. However, he is a key part of Bournemouth's plans and the Cherries will only let him go for the aforementioned price.

AC Milan submit Arda Guler offer

Arda Guler

AC Milan are ready to offer €30m for Arda Guler, according to Turkiye Today. However, the report adds that Real Madrid have rebuffed their proposal, as they have no desire to let him go.

Ad

The Rossoneri reportedly approached their Spanish counterparts a week ago to discuss a move. The Serie A giants supposedly value Guler at €45m and outlined a structured offer of €30m in installments.

The 20-year-old has registered three goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions this season. However, he has failed to nail down a place in Carlo Acelotti's starting XI, managing just 10 starts.

The situation has raised questions about his future, and AC Milan have decided to test the waters. However, Real Madrid have turned them down and closed the door on any further negotiations.

Ad

Los Blancos face Theo Hernandez competition

Theo Hernandez

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Theo Hernandez, according to Fichajes. The French left-back has entered the final 18 months of his contract with AC Milan and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

The Rossoneri could be open to his departure unless he commits to his future at the club. They were apparently ready to let him go in January as well and proposed a move to Como.

However, Hernandez refused to leave as he wanted to join a top club. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to address their left-back situation.

However, Manchester City are now threatening to ruin their plans. Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back and has set his sights on the Frenchman. AC Milan could let him go for €35m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback