  • home icon
  • Football
  • Real Madrid CF Football
  • Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Milos Kerkez price, AC Milan submit Arda Guler offer, and more - March 3, 2025

Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Milos Kerkez price, AC Milan submit Arda Guler offer, and more - March 3, 2025

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 03, 2025 04:06 GMT
Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of their disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis over the weekend.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have to pay a premium fee for Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez. Elsewhere, AC Milan are planning to prise Arda Guler away this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 3, 2025.

Real Madrid learn Milos Kerkez price

Milos Kerkez
Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid have to pay €40m to secure the services of Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Fichajes. It is no secret that Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The LaLiga giants want an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia and were previously eyeing a Bosman move for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian, however, has renewed his stay with Bayern Munich, closing the door on a possible move.

Real Madrid have now turned to Kerkez to address the issue. The Hungarian left-back has been quite impressive for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions.

Ad

His efforts haven't gone unnoticed and Los Blancos are considering a move this summer. Still only 21 years old, Kerkez is likely to get even better with experience and fits the LaLiga giants' transfer strategy. However, he is a key part of Bournemouth's plans and the Cherries will only let him go for the aforementioned price.

AC Milan submit Arda Guler offer

Arda Guler
Arda Guler

AC Milan are ready to offer €30m for Arda Guler, according to Turkiye Today. However, the report adds that Real Madrid have rebuffed their proposal, as they have no desire to let him go.

Ad

The Rossoneri reportedly approached their Spanish counterparts a week ago to discuss a move. The Serie A giants supposedly value Guler at €45m and outlined a structured offer of €30m in installments.

The 20-year-old has registered three goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions this season. However, he has failed to nail down a place in Carlo Acelotti's starting XI, managing just 10 starts.

The situation has raised questions about his future, and AC Milan have decided to test the waters. However, Real Madrid have turned them down and closed the door on any further negotiations.

Ad

Los Blancos face Theo Hernandez competition

Theo Hernandez
Theo Hernandez

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Theo Hernandez, according to Fichajes. The French left-back has entered the final 18 months of his contract with AC Milan and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

The Rossoneri could be open to his departure unless he commits to his future at the club. They were apparently ready to let him go in January as well and proposed a move to Como.

However, Hernandez refused to leave as he wanted to join a top club. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to address their left-back situation.

However, Manchester City are now threatening to ruin their plans. Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back and has set his sights on the Frenchman. AC Milan could let him go for €35m.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी