Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos like Arsenal ace, Jude Bellingham set for renewal, and more - March 5, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (March 4) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz helped Carlo Ancelotti's team pick up a slender advantage ahead of the second leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos apparently have their eyes on William Saliba. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are planning to tie Jude Bellingham down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 5, 2025.

Real Madrid like William Saliba, says Fabrizio Romano

William Saliba

Real Madrid admire William Saliba, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent years and is now a mainstay at the back for Mikel Arteta.

This season, Saliba has registered 37 appearances across competitions, helping his team concede the fewest goals in the Premier League — 23. His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a new defender is fast becoming a priority.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are already on the wrong side of 30, while Eder Militao has been injury-prone. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have identified Saliba as an option to shore up the backline.

However, in his column for GiveMeSport, Romano insisted that there have been no talks to prise Saliba away from the Emirates so far.

"Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he’s key player for Arsenal and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world,” wrote Romano.

Saliba's contract with Arsenal runs until 2027.

Jude Bellingham set for renewal

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are planning to tie Jude Bellingham down to a new deal, according to AS. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of summers ago.

The Englishman helped Carlo Ancelotti's side lift the league and the Champions League last season. He has been quite decisive this campaign as well, registering 11 goals and 11 assists from 35 games across competitions.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and believe he has already earned a new deal. They have already initiated steps to tie Jude Bellingham down to an extension, as they look to keep hold of him for the next decade. The Englishman's contract runs until 2029.

Real Madrid eyeing player-plus-cash offer for Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Milos Kerkez, according to Fichajes.net. The Hungarian left-back has been a hit with Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions.

His efforts have struck a chord with the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, who are actively looking for a new left-back. Alphonso Davies was previously a priority target for the LaLiga giants, but he has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

While Theo Hernandez and Alvaro Carreras are also on their radar, Los Blancos have zeroed in on Kerkez for the job. They are willing to offer €15m plus Fran Garcia to convince the Cherries. The Hungarian is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2028.

