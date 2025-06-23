Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered Serie A ace, European trio eyeing Arda Guler, and more - June 23, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, June 22, at the Bank of America Stadium. Goals from Jude Bellingham Arda Guler, and Federico Valverde helped Los Blancos register their first win of this summer's tournament.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have been offered the opportunity to sign a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, three European clubs are interested in Guler.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 23, 2025.

Real Madrid offered Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka

AS Roma have handed Real Madrid the chance to sign Evan Ndicka this summer, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants suffered due to injury issues at the back last season, with Eder Militao missing almost the entire campaign with an ACL injury.

David Alaba also had a stop-start season, where he struggled to stay fit. While Raul Asensio's emergence was a godsend, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy have already roped in Dean Huijsen to address the situation.

However, with Alaba and Antonio Rudiger both in the twilight of their career, further defensive additions to Xabi Alonso's squad remains a possibility. AS Roma have now offered Ndick for the job, and want €40m to let him go. However, Los Blancos believe that his asking price is unrealistic, and are not planning to invest in a new defender at the moment.

Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United are all interested in securing the services of Arda Guler this summer, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. They are planning to prise the Turkey international away on loan this year.

Guler has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI in recent times and his future remains up in the air at the moment. The 20-year-old has registered six goals and nine assists from 45 games across competitions this season.

The European trio are now ready to offer him a chance at regular football. However, Los Blancos consider him a key part of their plans and are unwilling to consider an exit this summer.

Thibaut Courtois wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has expressed a desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of his career. The Belgian custodian has been one of the pillars of Real Madrid's recent success.

Courtois has registered 15 clean sheets from 49 games across competitions so far this season. His contract is due to expire in 2026, but recent reports have suggested that the 33-year-old is in line for a renewal.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Courtois insisted that he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s a dream to play here. I’m very happy at Real Madrid. It’s always been a dream to play here, and the more years I can spend at this club, the better. I’m totally willing. Everyone knows I want to stay and hopefully retire here. I have to keep proving myself on the pitch and helping the team. The rest will take care of itself,” said Courtois.

Los Blancos are apparently set to hand Thibaut Courtois a two-year extension.

