Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing €115m Adam Wharton offer, Juventus not eyeing LaLiga ace, and more - September 1, 2025

Real Madrid entered the international break on a positive note after beating Mallorca 2-1 at home in LaLiga on Saturday, August 30. Xabi Alonso's team have now won all three opening games of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing a massive offer for Adam Wharton. Elsewhere, Juventus are not planning a late move for a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 1, 2025.

Real Madrid preparing €115m Adam Wharton offer

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid are preparing to make a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in 2026, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants have been very busy in the transfer market this summer and have already roped in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras to bolster their back line.

Trending

Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono has been signed from River Plate to add more options in attack. However, Xabi Alonso is still looking for a new defensive midfielder, as he believes that the position is his team's weak link.

Wharton has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job and the Spanish manager would ideally have liked to get a deal done this summer. Rodrygo Goes' proposed sale could have raised funds for the move, but the player now looks set to stay.

Real Madrid have now decided to break the bank for the 21-year-old next summer, and are preparing a €115m offer to convince Crystal Palace. However, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are apparently in the race as well.

Juventus not eyeing Dani Ceballos, says Fabrizio Romano

Dani Ceballos

Juventus are not working on a move for Dani Ceballos this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is a long way down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, and is heavily linked with an exit.

Recent reports have suggested that the Bianconeri are planning to take him to Serie A, but Romano has now refuted those claims. Interestingly, Ceballos was wanted by Marseille this year, but turned down the move.

Rodrygo Goes unlikely to leave, says journalist

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer amid interest from Manchester City, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. Speaking to Football Insider, O'Rourke added that the player is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The Rodrygo deal looks very difficult to do. He was back in the Madrid starting line-up against Oviedo and I think the player, he’s happy at Madrid as long as he’s getting minutes. And Madrid, if they were to sell him, they’ll be looking at huge fee for a signature as well," said O'Rourke.

He continued:

“So late in the window, I would say it’s highly unlikely that Man City will push to try and get a deal done for Rodrygo. Especially with City looking like they’re keeping hold of Savinho. I think the only way the Rodrygo move would only ever happen is if Savinho was sold. They would then use that money to go and sign his replacement in the Real Madrid man.”

Rodrygo is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028, and has registered two appearances this season so far.

