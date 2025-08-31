Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Ibrahima Konate boost, LaLiga ace wanted in EPL, and more - August 31, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 comeback win over Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday, August 30, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior found the back of the net to help Los Blancos maintain their winning start to the new season.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate. Elsewhere, a French midfielder is wanted in the Premier League.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 31, 2025.

Real Madrid receive Ibrahima Konate boost

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are worried that Ibrahima Konate will run down his contract and move to Real Madrid next summer, according to The Mirror. The French defender is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Reds and hasn't agreed to an extension so far.

The Merseyside club have been locked in talks for a new deal for a while, but their efforts are yet to yield a positive outcome. Konate is highly regarded in the European circuit, and, thanks to his contract situation, isn't short of options.

Los Blancos are apparently among his admirers, and are plotting a Bosman move in 2026. The LaLiga giants have upgraded their backline by roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.

However, Real Madrid are also laying down succession plans for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, who are on the wrong side of 30. Konate has all the attributes to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool are now worried that the Frenchman will follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and ultimately join Los Blancos once his contract expires next summer.

Eduardo Camavinga wanted in the Premier League

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes. The French midfielder has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI in recent times, and his situation under Xabi Alonso remains unclear.

Despite Luka Modric leaving Los Blancos this summer, Camavinga is not guaranteed a starting place under the Spanish manager. The Magpies have set their eyes on the 22-year-old and are reportedly willing to offer the LaLiga giants €40m for his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have apparently turned to Camavinga after tasting defeat in their pursuit of Carlos Baleba. However, Real Madrid reportedly want €70m to let the Frenchman leave this summer. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton to strengthen their midfield.

David Alaba wants to stay

David Alaba

David Alaba is keen to extend his stay at Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. The Austrian has entered the final year of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Alaba has struggled to stay fit in recent times and is no longer part of Los Blancos' plans. The 33-year-old was an unused substitute in the opening three games of the new season, and his situation is unlikely to improve.

David Alaba is one of the highest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club see no value in offering him a new deal. However, the Austrian is eager to sign a new deal with the LaLiga giants.

